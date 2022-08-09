Actress is in a coma and breathing with the help of machines after car accident

Actress Anne Heche



Anne Heche’s health condition is very serious. The actress, who was in a car accident last Friday (5), is in a coma and breathing with the help of machines. Anne also has severe burns over her body.

“Right now Anne is in an extremely critical condition. She has significant lung injuries that require mechanical ventilation and doctors have also diagnosed that the actress will need surgical intervention to address the burns over her body,” a rep for the actress said in a statement. released this Monday (8).

Also according to the official note, Anne Heche “has not regained consciousness since the accident”. The actress is already being investigated for allegedly driving while intoxicated after crashing her vehicle into a Los Angeles home, which caught fire shortly after the collision.

According to CNN, officers obtained a warrant to draw blood on the day of the accident. They are still waiting for the results to complete the investigation of the episode. Anne first crashed her car into a condominium garage.

Residents of the place tried to get Anne out of the vehicle, but the actress reversed and left at high speed. Witnesses said that a short time later, she collided with a nearby house, starting a fire.

The fire consumed the house and also reached the actress’ car. She was eventually rescued by firefighters and taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

Heche, who has a long career as an actress, is best known for the romantic comedy “Six Days, Seven Nights” (1998) and the disaster movie “Volcano: The Fury” (1997), as well as her long relationship with presenter Ellen DeGeneres. , 64. Anne had several projects underway.