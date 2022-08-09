After 20 years Fatal Fury gets a new game; see the teaser

SNK impressed fans with a gigantic bomb during the EVO 2022 finals, this past Sunday (7). After more than 20 years of waiting, the franchise Garou Densetsuknown as Fatal Fury in the West will receive a sequel.

The news was revealed with a brief teaser that highlights characters like Billy Kane, Kain and protagonist Rock Howard. There is still no release forecast or confirmed platforms, as production has just received the green light.

The latest release in the series was Garou: Mark of the Wolvesfor Neo Geo, in 1999. To this day, the game is considered the highest point in the developer’s history and impresses with its high quality animations and combat system.

As the teaser features Rock Howard and even Terry Bogard’s theme song in Mark of the Wolves, the game is believed to be the long-awaited Garou 2. However, SNK has yet to confirm an official title or give any further details about the announcement. Artist Aki Senno, known as Tonko, is also back on the project.

It is interesting to note that, at a certain point, SNK started to produce Garou: Mark of the Wolves 2, but the project never saw the light of day. Last month, various materials from the ancient sequence were found on a disc and caught the attention of Yasuyuki Oda, the company’s producer and director.

Other SNK Ads

The developer didn’t skimp on ads during EVO 2022 and shot big news about its franchises. To begin, The King of Fighters XV will wrap up its first season of content this fall with the launch of Team Samurai, consisting of Haohmaru, Nakoruru, and Darli Dagger.

In addition, its second season of DLCs has been confirmed for 2023 with the return of Shingo Yabuki and Kim Kaphwan, who are characters very dear to fans. Next year, the game will also get cross-play across all platforms.

Even Samurai Shodown, 2019, received exciting news. SNK has assured that the game will support rollback netcode from 2023, ensuring more responsive and better quality online matches.

This has been a recurring request from the community since its launch and it has finally been granted. However, the feature will only be available on PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The Nintendo Switch version ended up being left out.