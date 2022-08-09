After Iago André, Botafogo hires four more players for team B; meet the new faces

Botafogo continues to reinforce the squad of team B, which disputes the Brazilian Championship of Aspirants. In addition to Iago Andrémidfielder who comes from Athletico-PR, Glorioso also made official this Monday the arrival of the defender Menezes (photo), exVascoof the attacker jandersonexBahia de Feiraand the defender Matheus Cabral and the steering wheel Newtonboth of jacuipens (BA).

Janderson is 23 years old and has scored 7 goals in 15 games this year for Bahia de Feira. The striker also played in Inhumas (GO), Angra dos Reis, Duque de Caxias and São José-MA. He arrives permanently at Glorioso, with a contract until May 31 next year.

Defender Menezes also signed a permanent contract with Botafogo, until the end of 2023. The 20-year-old player did the entire base category at Vasco da Gama and, in the first half of this year, was loaned to Auda, from Latvia, but did not play. He terminated the link with Cruz-Maltino that ran until 2024.

Matheus Cabral, a 23-year-old centre-back, and Newton, a 22-year-old midfielder, arrive on loan from Jacuipense, which also provided defender Paulo Miranda and midfielder Vinicius Amaral, who are already playing for Botafogo B. In the current season, Matheus made 27 games and Newton, 22 games and 3 goals by the professionals of the Bahia club.

Check out the official announcement made by Botafogo:

Botafogo closed the hiring of five players for the U-23 team. Defenders Menezes and Matheus Cabral, midfielder Newton, attacking midfielder Iago and striker Janderson arrive to reinforce the squad led by coach Lucio Flavio and participate in the project conceived by majority shareholder John Textor, which also seeks to offer manpower to the team. professional.

The U-23 team leads Group C of the Brazilian Championship of Aspirants with 10 points and faces Sport, next Thursday, in Recife, to seek classification for the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Check out the technical sheet of the new athletes of the under-23 alvinegro team:

Name: Menezes (João Victor Santos Menezes)

Date of birth: 11/11/2001 (20 years old)

Position: defender

Past clubs: Vasco and Auda (Latvia)

Name: Matheus Cabral (Matheus Cabral de Freitas)

Date of birth: 04/23/1999 (23 years old)

Position: defender

Clubs he passed: Avaí, Marcílio Dias and Jacuipense

Name: Newton (Newton Araújo da Costa Júnior)

Date of birth: 03/12/2000 (22 years old)

Position: steering wheel

Clubs passed: Jacuipense

Name: Iago (Iago André Pires de Oliveira)

Date of birth: 01/28/2002 (20 years old)

Position: Attacking midfielder

Past clubs: Athletico

Name: Janderson (Janderson de Carvalho Costa)

Date of birth: 05/06/1999 (23 years old)

Position: Center forward / Bahia de Feira

Clubs he passed: Angra dos Reis, Duque de Caxias, São José/MA and Bahia de Feira