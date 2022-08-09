After sharing news with his family, José Lucas gets upset and loses ground with José Leôncio’s decision

The upcoming events in wetland promise to stir up viewers. Since his arrival at the farm in José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira), Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos) had a very strong connection with his father, especially after the discovery of paternity. However, the new pawn will be upset with the farmer.

In scenes that aired recently on plotthe former truck driver discovered that the journalist Erica (Marcela Fetter) is pregnant. Preparing to marry his beloved, he decides that leaving the Juma (Alanis Guillen), where he was living, and settles down with Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa), putting an end to the quarrels in the family.

With the wedding scheduled, the pawn, to please his father-in-law, Ibrahim (Dan Stulbach), decides to become a career politician and will run. With that, then, the son’s decision makes José Leoncio be very upset, especially after hearing the news through a newspaper.

The situation gets out of hand when Jose Lucas decides to get married in São Paulo. The truck driver tells his father the news on a phone call. Without taking any shame home, José Leoncio says he doesn’t intend to go to the event, which makes the ex-pawn feel rejected by his own father.