Agora launches international account and card

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Why did Petrobras pay more dividends than it had from profits?

Ágora Investimentos recently announced that it intends to open its borders, launching an international account and credit card. Until then, the Bradesco group’s brokerage was exclusively dedicated to individuals, nationwide. Now, the company wants to enter the international market by integrating the Bradesco Invest US platform with the Ágora application.

Thus, according to the broker, this integration should happen in the next few days. The idea is to offer more traditional bank products, such as credit cards, life insurance and consortia. So, to find out more, check out below.

New: Agora launches international account and credit card

In addition to the changes we have already mentioned, Ágora also states that it plans to build its own marketplace. The aim is to offer customers different services in one place. It is worth mentioning that, in 2019, Bradesco had already overturned the retail base of Bradesco Corretora to Ágora, adding up to total custody in the region of R$50 billion.

In addition, the bank’s idea was to increase its investments in technology, with one of the most advanced platforms on the market. According to Luis Claudio Pereira, director general of Ágora, in an interview with Valor, the expectation, with the expansion of the offer beyond the universe of investments, is to engage current customers and also attract new ones.

Will more people start to win the Gas Voucher in August?

Finally, another novelty and an attraction for customers is that when you open your account at Ágora, you get three courses worth R$1,100 at Ágora Academy, the company’s financial education platform. To open your Ágora digital account, access the broker’s website, choose the corresponding bank (Bradesco, Next or Ágora) and complete your registration. After that, the company will contact you for the next steps.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So, follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Instagram, and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.