Aid-Gas will be paid from this Tuesday: see if you receive

Check here if you are entitled to the gas allowance, which starts to be paid on the 9th.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Will more people start to win the Gas Voucher in August?

Caixa Econômica Federal will start paying the gas allowance in the amount of R$ 110 on Tuesday (9) and millions of families will benefit. Payment will be made from August 9th to 22nd, following the last digit of the NIS (Social Registration Number).

Beneficiaries will receive double aid this month because of PEC Kamikaze. This value is equivalent to 100% of the value of the 13 kilo cylinder in the August, October and December installments. It is important to note that in January 2023 the aid amount will return to normal, being 50% of the amount.

What are the requirements to receive the Auxílio-Gás?

In view of this, if you wish to be entitled to the Gas Valley, it is mandatory to comply with some rules, see below:

Families must be included in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico);

Family member who receives the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC);

It is important to remember that women who are heads of families and victims of domestic violence will have preference to receive the benefit.

Where will the benefit be available?

According to the rules, aid will be paid with the same cards and passwords as Auxílio Brasil. For this reason, it can be moved in a few ways:

Caixa Tem application;

lotteries;

Self-service terminals;

Banking correspondents Caixa Aqui;

Digital savings accounts, which were created for the payment of Emergency Aid in 2020.

Gas Ticket Calendar

The dates of the Vale-Gás calendar were brought forward this month. The benefit will start to be paid as of tomorrow (09) according to NIS 1. See the full benefit calendar below:

Social Registration Number / Payment Date

NIS 1: August 09;

NIS 2: August 10;

NIS 3: August 11;

NIS 4: August 12;

NIS 5: August 15;

NIS 6: August 16;

NIS 7: August 17;

NIS 8: August 18;

NIS 9: August 19;

NIS 0: August 22nd.

