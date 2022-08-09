Aid of R$ 600, Gas Voucher and aid to truck driver will be paid today

This Tuesday (9) the payments of the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 and the new Auxílio-Gás — or Vale-Gás —, which this month will be of R$ 110, begin. of Social Identification) ending on 1, and the calendar extends until August 22. (See all dates below)

Today, the first two installments of the Truck Driver Aid of R$ 1,000 will also be deposited, totaling R$ 2,000.

The boost in existing aid and the payment of new benefits were made possible by the approval of a PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution), nicknamed PEC dos Auxílios, in the National Congress. All changes are valid only until the end of 2022.

The measures provided for in the PEC have an estimated cost of R$ 41.25 billion, and are a bet by the government to increase the popularity of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who will seek re-election this year.

Check out the payment schedule for this month:

Brazil aid

In August, the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 will begin to be paid from this Tuesday to beneficiaries with NIS ending in 1. The last to receive this first installment will be those with NIS ending in 0, to whom the benefit will be deposited on the 22nd. .

See all dates:

End 1 NIS: Aug 9

End 2 NIS: Aug 10

End 3 NIS: August 11

End 4 NIS: August 12

End 5 NIS: August 15

End 6 NIS: August 16

End 7 NIS: August 17

End 8 NIS: August 18

End 9 NIS: Aug 19

End NIS 0: August 22

Gas Allowance (or Gas Voucher)

Payment of the Auxílio-Gás also starts this Tuesday, the same day as the Auxílio Brasil, according to the last NIS number of the beneficiaries. This month, the benefit amount will be R$ 110.

It is worth remembering that families will now receive the total national average value of the 13 kg gas cylinder. Before, they received half.

Check out:

Aid for truck drivers

Officially called BEm Caminhoneiro (Emergency Benefit for Autonomous Cargo Transporters), the aid will be paid today to all who are entitled to receive it. In this month, specifically, the beneficiaries will receive two installments of R$ 1,000 each, totaling R$ 2,000, referring to July and August.

Who can receive? Self-employed truck drivers registered with the RNTR-C (National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters) will be entitled to the benefit until May 31. Enrollment must be active for aid to be paid.

Professionals must also have a valid CNH (National Driver’s License) and CPF.

How will payment be made? The money will be deposited in digital social savings accounts opened at Caixa Econômica Federal on behalf of the truck driver. Access to accounts must be done through the Caixa Tem app (available for Android and iOS).

The truck driver has a period of 90 days to move the money. After that, the money will go back to the federal government.