Aid of R$ 600 starts to be paid today; check who will receive

The benefits approved by the so-called PEC das Bondades, headed by the government in the National Congress, begin to be paid today, by Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF). The PEC raised to R$ 600 the value of the installment of Auxílio Brasil, as well as the Auxílio Gás, with a value equivalent to 100% of the cylinder, and created the truck driver assistance (Emergency Benefit to Autonomous Cargo Transporters – BEm Caminhoneiro). All these benefits will start to be paid this Tuesday. The aid for taxi drivers will start on August 16.

All these benefits are valid only until the end of 2022, election year. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), however, who is a candidate for re-election, promised to keep at least R$600 from Auxílio Brasil next year. His main opponent in the elections, former president Lula (PT), says the same. The question is how to make the expenditure feasible without violating tax rules.

Auxílio Brasil alone will have a total of 20.2 million beneficiaries this month. The payment, which would take place from August 18 to 31, was anticipated and will follow the order of release of funds according to the Social Identification Number (NIS) of the beneficiaries. The first ones will be the ones with NIS ending 1. The other groups will receive payments until the 22nd.

Truck drivers, who are entitled to assistance in the amount of R$ 1,000, will receive two installments this month, referring to July and August. In the other months, the payment follows the normal schedule: on September 24, the 3rd installment will be paid, on October 22, the 4th, on November 26, the 5th and, finally, on December 17, the 6th.

Benefits are paid via the Caixa Tem app, which allows the amount to be used for purchases in supermarkets, bakeries, pharmacies and other establishments with the virtual debit card and QR Code.





Challenge

The payment of benefits was funded by extraordinary credits. For this, the proposal needed to allow a hole in the spending ceiling in the amount of R$ 41 billion. However, the maintenance of the R$ 600 aid in 2023 needs to have a new source of funding, in addition to being provided for in the Annual Budget Law.

“The ideal is for the government to create an appropriate macroeconomic environment, which allows the economy to grow and economic agents receive their income in the form of rents, interest, profits and salaries. But there is no prospect of our economy growing ambitiously in the next year, so obviously the social pressure to maintain these benefits will be there, in the budget vote, which is done at the end of this year”, explained economist and political analyst Másimo Della Justina.

The professor of Economics at Ibmec Fernanda Mansano also draws attention to the issue of dividends from state-owned companies — one of the types of extraordinary credits that will make it possible to pay the expenses generated by the PEC. “The government has asked for the distribution of dividends to be anticipated. There is, then, the half-yearly transfer, and it asks for it to be bimonthly. This can also help to minimize the risks of maintaining the benefits. However, the risks of breach of the spending ceiling”, he evaluated.