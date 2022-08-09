AliExpress starts pre-ordering Nothing Phone 1

AliExpress has started pre-sales for Nothing Phone 1, one of the most anticipated cell phones of recent times. Launched in July, the device is the first of the new Nothing brand, created by Carl Pei – co-founder of One Plus.

AliExpress’s offer is welcome, as there is still no forecast for the device to be officially sold in Brazil.

The Nothing Phone 1 runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus chip, and is available in three versions, with RAM between 8GB and 12GB, and internal storage of 128GB and 256GB. The screen is 6.55 inches, with an adaptive refresh rate between 60 Hz and 120 Hz.

The most striking element of Nothing’s new device is the “Gliph”, a series of 900 LEDs that create a series of lines and curves on the transparent back of the device. These lights flash and pulse to indicate notifications and other configurable phone features.

On the camera side, it has a 50 megapixel main sensor, which records 4K videos at 30 frames per second, and a 16 MP selfie camera. More details about the product can be seen in the video below:

In pre-sale, prices are between R$ 3,342.50 and R$ 4,066.72, depending on the version of the cell phone chosen and accessories included – and can be paid in up to 6 interest-free installments.

To purchase the Nothinh Phone 1 npre-sale, just click here

The AliExpress store informs that the smartphone will be shipped from the 20th of August. In addition, the quantity available in this pre-sale is, for now, 100 units.

As the product is imported, it is worth remembering that the product can be taxed by the customs of the Federal Revenue. In addition, the price informed here can be changed at any time, depending on the dollar exchange rate.

