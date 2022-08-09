Alison dos Santos takes silver in the 400m in Hungary | athletics

+ Alison dos Santos aims for world record: “It’s not if, it’s when”

1 of 1 Alison dos Santos Oregon Athletics World Cup — Photo: Andy Astfalck/BSR Agency Alison dos Santos Oregon Athletics World Cup — Photo: Andy Astfalck/BSR Agency

In addition to the Brazilian in second place, the race was won by Vernon Norwood, from the United States, with 44.96. And the bronze went to Michael Cherry, also North American

Although it is not her specialty, Alison dos Santos has already run this race this year. In Canada, in April, she raced in 44s54, the second best mark in Brazilian history in the 400m. The athlete has already stated that in addition to the 400m hurdles, she would like to guarantee good marks in the 200m and 400m hurdles.

Other Brazilians in the competition

In the 110m hurdles event, Rafael Pereira took fourth place with 13s34. The podium was composed by Jamaican Rasheed Broadbell, with 13s12. Grant Holloway and Daniel Roberts of the United States rounded out the top spots.

Thiago Braz, in the pole vault, failed to pass the bar at the 5.30m mark on the three occasions and was off the podium. Second tournament in a row that the athlete does not make valid marks. The podium went to the current record holder of the race. Armand Duplantis scored 5.80, a mark that secured gold in Hungary. The podium was still composed of two Frenchmen: Renaud Lavillenie with silver and Thibaut Collet with bronze.

