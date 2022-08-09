Alison ‘Piu’ is silver in Hungary and shows she can run 400m sprint

Alison ‘Piu’ dos Santos was approved this Monday (8th) in the event that he climbed as a test to run the 400m in the future. Competing against some of the best in the world, and still tired of having played and won a stage of the Diamond League on Saturday, he placed second in the Hungarian Grand Prix held in Szekesfehervar.

Piu doesn’t usually run the 400m, only the hurdles version, but he took a chance on the race for the second time this season. In the first one, in the US, in April he had a time of 44.54, taking second place in the national rankings of all time. Today, he scored 45s11, which is the second best performance by a Brazilian since 2015 – second only to his in April.

Unaccustomed to this race, Piu entered the home straight in first place in Hungary, but ended up losing speed and finished second, behind American Vernon Norwood, who clocked 44.96. With 45s11, Piu would have been sixth in the World Athletics Championship, just behind fellow American Champion Allison, who was fourth in the World Championship and sixth today. In third came Michael Cherry, sixth in the world ranking.

The problem for Piu is that World Athletics doesn’t understand that the 400m and 400m hurdles are events in the same group. So that they can be raced by the same athletes, and scheduled them to take place on the same dates in Paris. On the same day, Piu would have to play in the semifinal of one and the final of the other. For now, that’s out of the plans.