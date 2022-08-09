ALL BLUE: EXPANDED LEADERSHIP – Quintal do Dalai

We haven’t had the (relative) tranquility of a two-goal advantage for a long time. We haven’t waited for the end of the game for a long time without our hearts in our hands, fearing an equalizer. The 2-0 victory over Tombense counted on the emotion of more than 42 thousand fans who, at the end of the game, did the usual: they remained in their seats until the Festa da Reconstruction, that fantastic choreography, reverberated around the world today.

I liked the result more than the game. With Tombense back, compressing itself in its middle, Cruzeiro’s dominance was a logical consequence. But except at 4 minutes into the second half, with Bruno Rodrigues, and then at 24 minutes, with Daniel Junior, we didn’t know how to build positive plays. The excellent victory cannot erase the succession of errors in short passes, long shots and, in particular, shots on goal.

Thankfully, one of Pezzolano’s strengths is his review of the game, with video, commenting on plays. The footfalls, including the loss of unmissable goals, were not missed in this game. But they will be able to do so in the future. That’s why they should be reduced with training and training. Another time we got a 10 in intensity and 5 in inspiration. The final stretch of the return makes the matches more fierce because for many teams it’s a matter of life or death. It is encouraging to see Cruzeiro beating performance records in Serie B and this is the merit of many people, especially Pezzolano. But it can and should improve.

CHAT IN THE BACKYARD

1. Unexpected FC has been around Brazilian football, under the focus of the Minas Gerais history marked by its two main teams. The player who leaves Cruzeiro or Atlético to play in another state exposes his DNA in the goals he scores. In the last four games, Atlético conceded nine goals from former Cruzeirenses: Arrascaeta (2), Fabio Santos (2) Mauricio (2), Murilo (1) and Vitor Roque (2). The latter was heavily booed at Mineirão from the first touch of the ball. Silence, just in time for the two goals.

Who followed everything, literally until the last minute, was the Unexpected FC. Game tied at 2 x 2, with a succession of corners against the cornered team from Paraná. 49 minutes, Cuca and Atletico players ask for extra extra time. The referee answers and gives another minute. Corner beaten, unimaginable arms against attack and the goal of Paraná victory comes out.

2. 67 thousand fans at Mineirão this weekend! A Minas Gerais show for Brazil to die of envy:

Saturday – Cruzeiro vs Tombense: 42 thousand fans

Sunday – Atlético x Athletico 25 thousand fans.

3. Teobaldo – commenting on Thursday morning (before, of course, yesterday’s game against Athletico and after “bandit night” on Wednesday, with Palmeiras equalizing at Mineirão in the 47th minute of the second half) comes out armed to relieve himself with a “random” shot. Easy to imagine the head taken by the worst instincts. Take the first sentence of the column – “Against the good team of Tombense…” – and shoots like a vigilante looking for sins.

Calm, Teobaldo. First, remember that anger is a bad advisor. Second, drawing at home with the best Brazilian team today is not the end of the world. And finally, Tombense is fifth in Serie B. Keeping the proportions, isn’t it a good team?

What is this, boy? You, used to discovering constellations in the universe, tripping over grains of sand?

4. Bruno Araújo de Carvalhocruel, dissects the athletic tumor, without anesthesia, after a draw (under boos) with Palmeiras:

“Yesterday what we saw in Mineirão was the deafening silence of the innocents who went once again to witness the reaction of a paulista in the giant of Pampulha. This shows that those who sing and support even in defeat are just fans here in Minas Gerais…”

Impossible to get the reason Bruno. Even with the team in Serie B for three years, Nação Azul put on a show. Beat records. In victory, draw or defeat. With choreography, freebie!

5. José Antonioanother who must have lost sleep on Wednesday night, as well as Teobaldoleaves the house ready to face… Hit the beat-up key of the “blogger tsunami” and then attacks fresh meat: the Pedro Castro-Chay duo:

“… The Botafogo duo only dropped in production because they are second division players and not first division, simple as that…”

my dear Jose Antoniohis sin was the same as the Teobaldo: write in anger. Don’t do this anymore. In the historiography of YARD your name is on the honor roll. preserve yourself. Saying that only Serie B players fall out of production…

Have you watched Atletico’s last games?

Please do not respond. We will respect your silence.

6. Marcilio he comes back and confesses: he was on vacation, not in the “Banzo” gang that devastates half of the Atletica tent. Sorry for the blogger who confused his prolonged silence with the crowd’s frustration at the latest results (that terrible wet umbrella-handle taste in his mouth). Good return, but be careful: cracks appear in the hull of the boat.

7. Cruise Yes! remember that football is the most important thing among the unimportant things in life. Obviously, the primacy is for life, the family, the neighbor, the community. There’s still a lot of passion left and that’s why football is this torrent of emotions. As for the exclusion of the under-20 team for stepping on the ball in Chapecó, I understand that SR’s decision punished the Club more than the offenders. The Law reserves a part called “Criminal Dosimetry” precisely to avoid excess or shortage in punishment.

8. George I wouldn’t even miss the ready-made joke:

“Wesley Gasolina is the ace that Ronaldo promised to “ignite” the team and the fans! I was just waiting for the fuel to drop in price…”

Something is telling me that you will feel this heat!

9. Three defenders – A relief, to renew the contract with Lucas Oliveira, without a doubt our best defender. Brock and Zé Ivaldo, in the current scheme, are no longer the terrible bare wire they used to be. And since then we have become one of the least leaked teams in the B series.

10. Augustuswith the well-known finesse, wants to dehydrate the blue vibe in the stands, even in defeats:

“…Freud explains: when the suffering is too much, it is celebrated in the calm and also in the storm. What matters is to celebrate…”

my dear Augustus, you are almost 100% correct. All that was needed was to notice, in the storm, sunbeams at the end of the horizon announcing a new day.

11. Leandro Lo, 33 years old, won 8 jiu-jitsu world championships, in five different categories; 5 World Cups; 8 Pan Americans. Saturday, he was at a show at Clube Sírio, in São Paulo. In an argument about drinking, he knocked his opponent to the ground, with a blow. He got up, drew his revolver, and shot Leandro in the head. Immediate death. The mechanism is the same as for traffic crimes. Exit reasoning enters instinct. I had a teacher who advised: when they curse your mother, in traffic, count to three before answering.

12. JCSR saw Cruzeiro’s game on Saturday, beating Tombense. Sunday morning he called Mother Dinah and wrote this premonitory message:

“Yesterday’s match against Tombense returned the optimism a little affected by the last performances. What we saw yesterday was a team focused on victory and with surprising physical delivery. Once again, “Blue China” provided a great spectacle. There were more than 42 “sympathizers”. I’m waiting for how many “real fans” will go to Mineirão to see the match against Athletico-PR. In time, it looks like Vitor Roque will play…”

13. Cuca done! – Unexpected defeat at the last minute, boos from the crowd and Hulk’s bombastic interview complaining about colleagues, all of this, added to the tension inherent to the game, would lead a good part of our coaches, in the post-game interview, to distribute angry, cross answers, which are not disguise the emotional lack of control. Cuca was a commendable exception. Prudent, firm words, recognizing difficulties, always in a low tone, revealing paths that can be tried to overcome this bad phase. Life has taught. And Cuca has learned.

GARIMPO

“It is not necessary to show beauty to the blind, nor to tell the deaf truth. But don’t lie to those who listen to you and don’t disappoint the eyes of those who admire you.”

(Jo Soares)