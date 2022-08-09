American woman with more than 13 meters of nails reveals what she did to make them this long

Diana Armstrong promised her daughter who died in 1997 that she would no longer cut; to paint you need about 20 enamel jars and a carpentry tool

Diana Armstrong, an American from Minnesota, United Stateswas elected by Guinness World Records as the person with the longest fingernails on a female pair of hands and the longest fingernails on a pair of hands ever. Measured on March 13, 2022, the sum of all of them was already over 13 meters, the largest being that of the right thumb, which is 1.38 meters, and the smallest, that of the left pinky, measuring 1.09 meters. The reason behind these long nails has nothing to do with aesthetics, on the contrary, it is associated with a promise he made in 1997 – the last time he cut it – after a tragic accident that shook his family. His daughter Latisha, just 16, died in her sleep from an asthma attack. “That was the worst day of my life,” the woman said in an interview with Guinness. Diana revealed that she has always had long, longer-than-average nails and that her daughter who passed away used to get them done every weekend. “She was the one who did my nails. She would sand and paint them for me,” she said. Because of this unique bond with the girl, she vowed that she would never cut her nails again, as this was a way she found to “fight depression” and “keep her late daughter in her thoughts”. Even with such long nails – she doesn’t intend to cut – she doesn’t stop taking care of it, paints whenever possible, but says that for this it takes 15 to 20 bottles of nail polish, a carpentry tool and help from family members since she has difficulty to do alone, as well as other activities she gave up, such as: driving, wearing clothes with zippers, opening the fridge and picking up things from the floor. Diana doesn’t care what others say about her nails, for her “they are beautiful”. Your children and grandchildren fully agree.