Anitta exposes Lula’s audio after invitation to podcast: ‘Totally available’ | celebrities



Anitta invites Lula to participate in the Delas Pod and exposes an audio response – Ag New / Reproduction Youtube

Published 09/08/2022 09:24 | Updated 08/09/2022 10:18

Rio – Anitta, who recently declared her support for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in this year’s presidential elections, exposed an audio sent by the former president during an interview with Pod Delas last Monday. At the time, the singer revealed that she had invited Lula to participate in the program and decided to show what his decision was.

“I have a surprise, I made an invitation, without you knowing, and, if you want, you receive. If not, you don’t even need to”, began Anitta to Tata Estaniecki and Bruna Unzueta, who run the podcast. “I made the invitation today and I already had the answer”, said the artist, who later reproduced Lula’s audio.

“Anitta, I want to thank you for the affection and kindness you had to invite me to participate in Pod Delas with you. I wanted you to convey to Tatá and Bruna that I’m dying to participate and to be able to discuss the problems a little bit. Brazil, women, children, our day-to-day problems that are many and that I hope we solve all this soon”, replied the former president in audio.

“If one day they invite me, Anitta, and you want to be present to discuss Brazilian affairs, with the greatest possible reality, without sophistication, without looking for words, talking only about what we can speak from the heart, I’m totally available. If you want to schedule a day, I’ll be there as ‘Lulinha’ peace and love, very calm to discuss our problems”, he guaranteed.

At the end of the message, Lula took the opportunity to give the singer some advice and ratified the importance of defeating opponents at that moment. “Anitta, take care. Take care, because there are many evil people in this country, there are many people who are very jealous of you, who cannot understand your success and cannot understand your political behavior. We need to defeat our opponents. A big hug, a kiss on the heart, a kiss on Tatá and Bruna”, he concluded.