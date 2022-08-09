Anitta leaves Nubank’s board of directors and becomes the bank’s ‘global ambassador’

O Nubank announced this Tuesday, 9, that the singer anita will no longer be a member of its board of directors, after completing its term at this year’s Annual General Meeting. The artist will assume the position of “global brand ambassador” for the digital bank.

With an intense agenda in her international career, Anitta requested that her participation in the board of directors not be renewed. She became part of the collegiate in 2021. According to the company, during the period in which she was on the board, the singer contributed to the definition of the ESG strategy. environmentalsocial and corporate governance of a company), with the launch of Instituto Nu and other relevant topics.

Anitta with the founders of Nubank, David Vélez and Cristina Junqueira; singer will be ‘global brand ambassador’ of digital bank. Photo: Luiza Ferraz/Nubank

Nubank informed that, in her new position, Anitta will exercise her strategic vision of marketingplaying an important role in the national and international expansion of the brand.

A Nubank shareholder, Anitta says she believes in the digital bank and in everything they will still develop as partners. “Receiving the invitation to be the global ambassador of Nu made me extremely happy and proud. I take on this new responsibility by working on developing the financial education of millions of people,” she said in a statement.

“Anitta is an extraordinary businesswoman and we are very grateful for her contributions to this day,” he said. David Velez, founder and CEO of Nubank, also in a note. “Since joining Nubank, she has played an important role in bringing much of that expertise and knowledge to our company. We look forward to continuing to work with her in her new mission as a marketing ambassador.”