Anitta leaves Nubank’s Board of Directors | Economy

Nubank announced this Tuesday (9) that the singer Anitta is no longer part of the board of directors of the digital bank, 14 months after becoming part of the collegiate.

In a statement, the digital bank said the singer will now be a global brand ambassador as part of Nubank’s marketing as both have growing global ambitions.

“Due to the intense growth of her agenda as a global pop star (Anitta) has requested that her participation not be renewed,” reads an excerpt from the bank’s statement, adding that the singer will participate in Nubank’s campaign as a sponsor of the 2022 World Cup.

To succeed her on the board, Nubank appointed Thuan Pham, a former chief technology officer at Uber, and vice president of software and technology company VMWare. Other members of the collegiate are: Anita Sands, Daniel Goldberg, Doug Leone, Jacqueline Reses, Luis Alberto Moreno, Muhtar Kent, Rogério Calderón and David Vélez, chairman of the board.

‘I am a shareholder of the company and I believe in it a lot’

When it announced that Anitta would join the board in 2021, Nubank said that the singer would help the bank improve its services and products and that she would participate in quarterly meetings with the board to assist in strategic decisions about the future of the business.

According to the bank, over the last year Anitta has played a key role with her business experience and her knowledge of marketing to consumers. The company says she contributed to the definition of the ESG strategy, the launch of Instituto Nu, and other relevant topics.

In the statement released by the bank, Anitta highlighted that she is a shareholder of the company and that she ‘believes a lot in her’. “Receiving the invitation to be the global ambassador of Nu made me extremely happy and proud. I take on this new responsibility by working on developing the financial education of millions of people,” she said.