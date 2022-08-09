Anitta reinforces support for Lula and puts audio of the ex-president live on PodDelas

The singer announced that she invited Lula to participate in the podcast with her and showed the audio that the former president sent her.
247 – Pop singer Anitta, the most listened to Brazilian artist in the world today, reinforced her support for former President Lula (PT), this Monday, 8, during an interview with the podcast PodDelas. She announced that she invited Lula to participate in the podcast with her and showed the audio that the former president sent her.
“Anitta, I want to thank you for the kindness and affection you had in inviting me to participate in PodDelas with you. I would like you to convey to Tata and Bruna that I’m dying to participate, and to be able to discuss the country’s problems a little bit. , women, children, the day-to-day problems that are many, and I hope we solve all this soon. If one day they invite me and you want to be present, with the greatest possible reality… fully available”, said Lula in the audio performed by the singer.
Check out:
subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.
To you who have come this far, Thank you very much for appreciating our content. Unlike corporate media, Brasil 247 and TV 247 finance themselves through their own community of readers and viewers. You can support TV 247 and the Brasil 247 website in several ways. See how at brasil247.com/apoio
support the 247