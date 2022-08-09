Anitta reinforces support for Lula and puts audio of the ex-president live on PodDelas

The singer announced that she invited Lula to participate in the podcast with her and showed the audio that the former president sent her.

support the 247

ICL

247 – Pop singer Anitta, the most listened to Brazilian artist in the world today, reinforced her support for former President Lula (PT), this Monday, 8, during an interview with the podcast PodDelas. She announced that she invited Lula to participate in the podcast with her and showed the audio that the former president sent her.

“Anitta, I want to thank you for the kindness and affection you had in inviting me to participate in PodDelas with you. I would like you to convey to Tata and Bruna that I’m dying to participate, and to be able to discuss the country’s problems a little bit. , women, children, the day-to-day problems that are many, and I hope we solve all this soon. If one day they invite me and you want to be present, with the greatest possible reality… fully available”, said Lula in the audio performed by the singer.

Check out:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Amid so much controversy involving Anitta and her political position, and while Bols0n4ro is on the Flow Podcast, Anitta invites Lula to be on PodDelas and he replied live that it would be an honor, so COME HERE! ANITTA NO PODDELAS pic.twitter.com/FWF2Jt4o8b CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING — Central Reality (@centralreality) August 8, 2022

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.