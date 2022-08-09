Anitta shows Lula’s message in a podcast: ?Many people with envy?

Increasingly engaged in political affairs, the 29-year-old singer Anitta returned to the internet after showing a friendly message from former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in a podcast.

In a relaxed conversation on “Poddelas”, presented by Tata Estaniecki and Bruna Unzueta, the artist said that she had invited – without permission from the presenters – the candidate for the presidency of Brazil to debate the country’s problems on the live program.

“I made an invitation for someone to be here, without you knowing. I had this idea today and I already received the answer”, commented Anitta laughing, moments before showing Lula’s answer.

“Anitta, I want to thank you for the kindness and affection you showed me by inviting me to participate in “Poddelas” together with you. I’m dying to participate and be able to discuss a little bit the problems of Brazil, women, children, and the our day-to-day problems”, said the presidential candidate, in audio, to the popstar.

If you want to be present to discuss Brazilian affairs as realistically as possible, without sophistication, without looking for words, talking only about what we can get out of our hearts, I am totally at your disposal.

Before finishing, Lula sent the artist a warning: “Take care, there are many evil people in this country. There are many people who are very jealous of you, who cannot understand your success and cannot understand your political behavior. , Honey”.