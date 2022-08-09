Anitta takes Lula to Poddelas and talks about her vagina – 08/08/2022 – Illustrated

“Anitta, I want to thank you for the kindness and affection you had inviting me to participate in ‘Poddelas’ together with you”, began Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in an audio that came from the singer Anitta’s cell phone during the “Poddelas” podcast this Monday.

In the recording, Lula said he wanted to participate in the live program and be able to discuss Brazil’s problems. “I’m totally available, agree with them that if they want to book a day, I’ll be there as Lulinha, peace and love”. “Anitta, take care because there are very evil people in this country”, concludes the former president.

A few weeks ago, Anitta declared her vote for PT and said she would help publicize her campaign wherever possible.

“Super invited”, replied the presenters Tata Estaniecki and Bruna Unzueta, who went to Rio de Janeiro and prepared a studio in a room in the mansion of the author of “Envolver”. The situation, which was announced by the singer as an unanticipated “surprise” to the presenters, came in the middle of tonight’s live program in which she commented on various aspects of her life and career and even had the right to advertise her new intimate perfume. .

“I won’t wait to get old to stop, I want to stop early”, said the singer when asked about a tweet in which she wrote “the tip of the day is: enjoy myself while there is time”.

“I don’t want at 35, at 40, to be compared with people who are arriving now, with breath”, he says, suggesting that today health is worth more today than success, considering that he has already achieved several achievements such as Brazilian and world success.

“Maybe I’ll keep doing it for fun, for sport, for love, but I don’t feel like being committed to being successful. The music industry is unfair to women,” she said.

She also says that “Envolver”, which reached the top of Spotify, was discredited by others in the industry – but she didn’t care about those comments. Now, she says she’d rather “lose some numbers” than not do what she wants. “I don’t have to do anything. I’ve already won, I let others win now,” she said.

Anitta also said that she read the biography of Carmen Miranda, written by Ruy Castro, and that she does not consider it audacious to compare their careers, and that she was surprised to see the stumbles of the “Little Notable”, which she does not intend to replicate in her career.

“I came out of surgery, I’m at the peak of my health,” said the singer, who also commented on the pain caused by endometriosis – which she only discovered after nine years of pain, believing it to be symptoms of urinary tract infections after sexual intercourse.

After commenting on the risks of the disease, she entered into a relaxed moment, showing a video recorded by her doctor after the surgery, when the singer, still doped, commented on the beauty of her vagina and on the intimate perfume she launched. Everyone at the table laughed, surprised at the way Anitta reacts, telling indiscreet stories. The record, in this case, was made at the request of the singer herself.

Still on the physiological issue, she was commenting on the odor of her gases and feces, which would be less smelly because of the vegetarian diet. She also talked about how she held back the flatulence for a day in Las Vegas and, because of that, would have been very sick. “When I went [gravar com] Madonna I shit all over myself”, he said.

The subject came at a time when Anitta’s partnership with the Fazenda Futuro brand, which makes vegetarian foods that imitate the taste and texture of foods of animal origin, was commented on.