Anne Heche: Accident leaves actress in ‘extremely critical’ condition

The actress has been in a coma since last Friday (5) (photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP)

The American actress and director Anne Heche is in a critical condition in the hospital, after suffering a car accident on Friday (5/8). The artist was driving in the Mar Vista area of ​​Los Angeles when she crashed her blue Mini Cooper into the garage of an apartment complex. Since then, the actress has been hospitalized in “extremely critical” condition, according to a press release from her.

During the crash, the car caught fire and the actress suffered serious lung injuries and 3rd degree burns all over her body, which will necessitate a surgical intervention.

After the crash, local firefighters came to the aid of the actress. According to American news, the police of Los Angeles received a warrant to carry out a blood sample of the actress that intends to determine if she was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol at the time of the accident.

Actress crashed her blue Mini Cooper in the garage of an apartment complex; the car caught fire (photo: Chris Delmas / AFP)

Anne was the only one who was hurt. The owner of the house destroyed by the accident is receiving help from neighbors to recover her belongings. Residents of the neighborhood organized a “kitty” with the aim of raising US$ 100,000 (about R$ 522,000).

Heche was born on May 25, 1969, in Aurora, Ohio. His most famous works are ‘Six Days, Seven Nights’ and ‘Chicago PD: District 21’. The actress is also known for acting in series like ‘Men in Trees’, ‘Hung’, ‘Save Me’, ‘Aftermath’ and ‘The Brave’. In cinemas, she participated in features such as ‘Volcano’ and ‘Jogando com Prazer’.

