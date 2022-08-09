Anne Heche is in a coma and ‘extremely critical’

Actress Anne Heche, 53, is in a coma after suffering severe burns and being intubated in an accident. Last Friday (5), her car caught fire after crashing into a house in Los Angeles, in the United States.

A rep for Anne has informed TMZ that she has a lung injury.

“Right now, Anne is in an extremely critical condition. She has significant lung injury, requiring mechanical ventilation, and burns that require surgical intervention. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness after the accident.” .

The artist was driving in the Mar Vista area of ​​Los Angeles when she crashed her blue Mini Cooper into the garage of an apartment complex.

Anne was rescued by residents, however, she reversed and accelerated, hitting the car again, however, in a house. The crash was so strong that it set the car on fire.

Firefighters arrived and helped the actress and according to TMZ, at least two people would have been run over by the celebrity before the collision that made the car catch fire.

The actress will have to give a blood sample to the police. According to TMZ, the LAPD received a warrant to carry out a blood test on the actress, to find out if she was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol at the time of the accident.

Police suspect Anne could have been intoxicated when she crashed her car, but her test results are expected to take a few weeks.