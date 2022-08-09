Aras shields Aécio and asks for the filing of a criminal complaint against the deputy for bribing contractors

Attorney General contested work of his own team edit
247 – The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, decided to shield federal deputy Aécio Neves (PSDB-MG), who was one of the leaders of the 2016 coup d’état against former president Dilma Rousseff – a coup that destroyed the economy and image. country, opening space for the rise of fascism.
“The Attorney General of the Republic Augusto Aras backed away from a complaint filed by his own team in April 2020 against deputy Aécio Neves (PSDB-MG), on charges of bribery payments of R$ 65 million by the construction companies Odebrecht and Andrade Gutierrez. , and asked the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to reject the action, resulting from the Lava-Jato investigations”, report journalists Aguirre Talento and Mariana Munizon the Globe.
“In the demonstration sent this Monday to the STF, Aras argues that the changes applied by the Anti-Crime Package approved at the end of 2019 prevent the presentation of a complaint based only on evidence delivered by whistleblowers. The accusation, however, brought, for example, , proof of transfers made to accounts abroad attributed to an ally of Aécio Neves”, the journalists add. The ally is businessman Alexandre Accioly, friend and partner of Aécio.
