Are Brazilians invading Portugal? | Megaphone

Going out in Portugal and not hearing Brazilian accents has become increasingly rare. When I don’t listen to Brazilians talking, I listen to Caetano e Silva in traditionally Portuguese cafes, I listen to Anitta on the radio and nightclubs, Ivete Sangalo and maracatu at Carnival, there are meetings in the main cities of the country to dance forró and, the other day, I went to watch a show of a Portuguese friend and they danced our samba and, amazingly, they danced until CPM 22. We are also increasingly present in the cuisine: tapioca, cheese bread, feijoada, farofa, and, of course, brigadeiro. Not to mention our world-renowned caipirinha, which is also present in bars around here.

Our Brazilian articles and books, or those that have been translated into Brazilian Portuguese, are on the lists of professors at universities and are on sale in bookstores. Our films, soap operas, series and, currently, the videos of youtubers and tiktokers (to the dismay of some Portuguese parents) they also have a lot of audience. Movements in defense of our rights, associations created by Brazilians, academic works and books focused on the experiences of Brazilians in Portugal have also increased. In the latest report by the Migration Observatory, for the year 2020, there were 183,993 Brazilians residing in Portugal and, last month, we received almost 3,000 Brazilians a day.

With the increase in the Brazilian presence here, I have also seen more and more people saying that we are invading Portugal or talking about reverse colonization, but romanticizing and diminishing what colonization was is nothing new. We learned at school that it was Portugal that “discovered” Brazil, that Brazilian miscegenation took place in a completely peaceful way and not through violations of indigenous and African women and that the Portuguese are colonizers while Africans are slaves. The power of words is still underestimated by many of us, but, historically, words have been a very effective strategy to normalize stereotypes and hate speech aimed at certain groups of people, and also to trivialize processes of exploitation that were state projects. .

When people talk about invasion, they forget that in order to “invade” Portugal, Brazilians need a valid passport, an airline ticket. We need to have a justification for being here and we need to be approved by immigration officers, very willing. To invade Brazil, the Portuguese “discoverers” basically only needed to disembark from the caravels and decide that that land, everything that was there and everyone who lived there, would be theirs from then on. There were no documents, there was no control over the number of people who arrived and what they were going to do there. There was no contribution to the economy, much less were they deported and sent “back to your land” just because the indigenous people woke up on the wrong foot.







And how can we talk about reverse colonization when Brazil was looted and suffered genocide for more than 300 years to maintain the metropolis and, today, we are still the ones who pay to flee the violence there (one of our historical legacies, it is worth remembering) to come here we leave our money with hotels, restaurants and sightseeing; with universities, paying more expensive tuition fees than the Portuguese; or Social Security, contributing more than we benefit? All this just to have to hear that Portugal is not ours and that we are not welcome here.

Talking about invasion and reverse colonization serves to create a social imaginary where we are a threat to the Portuguese, and that is not what we need. While some, who call themselves nationalists, are trying to erase the reality that Portugal only welcomes us because it needs immigrants to survive and are creating a racist delusion where Portugal is a large metropolis, superior to “its colonies” and self-sufficient (Alô , Salazar!), all this to gain more popularity and seats in Parliament, we immigrants continue here contributing to the country at all levels.

When a Portuguese tells us to “go back to our land”, he forgets that if we abandon this boat, it sinks. Forget that we can even “return to our land”, and we will have millions of Brazilians waiting with open arms to welcome us, but what about you? If the boat sinks, do they have anywhere to go back to? Will they be able to erase the borders and shout, with a smile on their face: Hello, brothers! We’re back!? I think not.