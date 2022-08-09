Are Brazilians invading Portugal? | Megaphone

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Are Brazilians invading Portugal? | Megaphone 1 Views

Going out in Portugal and not hearing Brazilian accents has become increasingly rare. When I don’t listen to Brazilians talking, I listen to Caetano e Silva in traditionally Portuguese cafes, I listen to Anitta on the radio and nightclubs, Ivete Sangalo and maracatu at Carnival, there are meetings in the main cities of the country to dance forró and, the other day, I went to watch a show of a Portuguese friend and they danced our samba and, amazingly, they danced until CPM 22. We are also increasingly present in the cuisine: tapioca, cheese bread, feijoada, farofa, and, of course, brigadeiro. Not to mention our world-renowned caipirinha, which is also present in bars around here.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Consul arrested for husband’s death contacted couple’s friend: ‘Infartou’

reproduction Uwe Herbert Hahn, German consul, explains to police how husband died In a statement …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved