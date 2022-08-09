are the same thing? Clear your doubts before investing

What is the difference between CBD and CDI? Many people want to start investing, but first they need to understand what these acronyms are! check out

Starting to invest is a big step for anyone, mainly because it means building a financial life with another source of income, as well as greater security for the future.

However, many people who start investing their money in fixed income can be confused about concepts such as CDB, CDI and others. So, to understand the difference between them, read below.

What is CBD?

Thus, the first thing to understand is that CDB and CDI are different things. In the case of the CDB, it is a Bank Deposit Certificate, that is, a type of fixed income investment. When you invest your money in a CDB, it is as if you are lending it to banks. In the future, the idea is that you receive this amount back, but with interest. that does yield the investment.

In this way, the investment in a CDB always has an expiration date, and a rate, which can be pre- or post-fixed. This means that it is determined before the investment or may vary afterwards.

Furthermore, this investment has what we call liquidity, which determines from when you can move the money. In the case of daily liquidity, for example, it is possible to withdraw the invested amount at any time. The profitability of your CDB depends on several factors: the bank, maturity and liquidity.

What is the CDI about?

CDI is the acronym for Interbank Deposit Certificate. This is a fee that banks charge to lend money to each other during the day.

The rule is that every bank must close the day with more money coming in than going out (ie, a positive balance). When this does not happen, banks make loans to cover this difference and use the CDI to define the interest they will pay for this loan.

Thus, in practice, the CDI rate determines the annual yield of various types of investment. When you invest in a CDB, you should be aware of the CDI’s profitability. The most common ones offer a return of 100%, but this can increase, depending on the conditions of the investment.

Therefore, despite being a very common term, you do not invest directly in the CDI. It is not an investment type, but a reference rate. In fact, you invest in the CBD. This is a type of investment. So, now you know the difference between CDB and CDI, you can start making your money more and more!

