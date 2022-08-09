Ashton Kutcher opens up about rare autoimmune disease

Ashton Kutchera 44-year-old actor, vented for the first time about the rare autoimmune disease he was diagnosed with two years ago and which left him unable to see, hear and walk for a while. The famous spoke about it on the program “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge”, which airs this Monday (8) in the United States, on the National Geographic channel.

“Two years ago I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, which knocked my eyesight, my hearing, my balance down.”said the actor in a preview of the program, obtained by the website Access Hollywood.

In your outburst, Ashton Kutcher gives details about vasculitisa rare autoimmune syndrome that causes inflammation of blood vessels and can manifest in a variety of ways.

According to information from Dr. Drauzio Varella, the disease too restricts blood flow and can cause tissue and organ damage in the bodysuch as kidneys, in addition to joints, central nervous system and airways.

“Lucky to be alive,” said Ashton Kutcher

In another excerpt from the testimony, Ashton Kutcher highlights that began to value his senses even more after recovering from the disease.

“There are things you don’t appreciate until they disappear”reflected the actor. “You can even say: I don’t know if I’ll see again, I don’t know if I’ll be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’ll be able to walk again’.”highlighted. “I’m lucky to be alive” added.

Despite the difficulties, Ashton came to see everything in life as an opportunity to evolve. “The moment you start to see your obstacles as things that needed to happen, to give you what you need, life starts to get fun, right? You start surfing your problems instead of living under them.”he said.

