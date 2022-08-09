Ashton Kutcher reveals that autoimmune disease left him unable to see, hear and walk

Ashton Kutcher, a 44-year-old actor, revealed that a condition called vasculitis impaired his senses for about a year. Photo: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Ashton Kutcher spoke for the first time about having faced an autoimmune disease that left him unable to see, hear or walk.

The revelation was made during the program Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challengegives National Geographicwhich had an excerpt published in advance by Access Online.

“Two years ago I got this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, which knocked my eyes out, my hearing and my balance down,” he said. According to him, it took a year for him to fully recover.

According to the Brazilian Society of Rheumatology, the term ‘vasculitis‘ means inflammation of the blood vessels. When the disease occurs, it disrupts blood flow, which can cause symptoms and damage to other body systems.

“You don’t really appreciate it [os sentidos]Until it’s gone,” Kutcher continued. “Until you think, ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to see again, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to walk. again. I’m lucky to be alive.”

*Intern under the supervision of Charlise Morais