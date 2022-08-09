In an interview with a podcast, the advisor and entrepreneur Gui Artístico revealed Paula Fernandes’ demands that “made the artist boring in the market”.

Advisor detonates Paula Fernandes and says that the singer has strange demands: ‘she asked for a double bed in the dressing room Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

According to Gui, the singer used to ask for a double bed in the dressing room. For him, this type of request, especially in cities without much structure for events, is proof that the public doesn’t know the power they have in giving “wings” to people who deal with fame in this way.

In a cross of legs, Paula Fernandes became the King’s favorite. In 2010, the sertaneja was not yet a voice known to the general public until she appeared in a Christmas special as a guest of Roberto Carlos. The success happened and the singer was nominated for six Grammys, in addition to recording with international names such as Taylor Swift.

Despite this, in the circles of event producers across the country, the name Paula Fernandes is soon followed by a “not this one”. The success seems to have gone with the same speed that it came to the singer.

The advisor said that she did, on average, 30 shows a month and now she does 10. And the drop in shows has, as a consequence, the fall in the cache, which went from the level of R$ 4 million per month to R$ 100 thousand .