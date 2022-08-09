At a meeting, a group of conservative lawyers presents demands to Fachin

Twelve conservative lawyers met with the president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE)Minister Luiz Edson Fachin, this Monday, 8th. At the meeting, the group clarified that it does not attack electronic voting machines, but rather defends greater transparency for the electoral process, such as auditable voting.

“We are in favor of the electronic means adopted by Brazil, however, we are extremely concerned that the form of counting does not require transparency, as well as the technical and operational security of the calculation and transmission of votes deposited in the polls”, informed the lawyers, in a note. obtained by West.

The lawyers also communicated that they defend ballot boxes that are “safe and auditable, so that society can be sure that its sacred vote is effectively computed for the good of the electoral process and of citizenship itself”.

“We clarify that some information is misinterpreted and published by the press as ‘undemocratic’, does not materialize any concrete movement against electronic voting machines”, stressed the group.

Conservative lawyers presented some requests to Minister Fachin:

Authorization for this group of lawyers to monitor the entire electoral process regarding the counting on election day, in the first and second rounds of 2022; That actions to combat political and partisan violence be impartial and equal, encompassing all ideological, political and partisan sides; That ordinary citizens, independent journalists, independent media, activists and politicians do not suffer censorship, demonetization and abolition of profiles on social networks and/or inclusion in surveys for the simple fact of expressing opinions or criticisms about electronic voting machines, the electoral process, verification, transparency and the possibility or not of auditing the electoral process; That the Superior Electoral Court repudiates the label given to Brazilians who express critical and divergent opinions about the electoral process, discouraging them from being called “electoral denialists”, “anti-democratic” and “coup plotters with hate speech”. That all the Powers of the Republic and their representatives receive due and deserved institutional and constitutional respect, because all must be harmonious and independent from each other, without unreasonable and disproportionate interference in their constitutional powers; That this Court guarantees, during the electoral process, that public institutions remain totally on the sidelines of political and ideological partisanship, allowing the Brazilian people, definitely awakened to the values ​​of citizenship and patriotism, to evaluate, analyze, criticize and decide what is the best political project for the nation; That every Brazilian citizen can live in a free country, without fear of being arrested for a crime of opinion, and that, in specific cases of eventual crimes against honor for slander, slander or defamation, he can have legal certainty and constitutional guarantee that he will answer, exclusively, for their acts in the instance and by the competent rite, with the right to ample defense, to the contradictory and respect for the accusatory principle by a competent, totally impartial and impartial Court.

