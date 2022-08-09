Atlético-GO x Nacional-URU: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | south american cup

Atlético-GO hosts Nacional-URU this Tuesday night in search of a historic spot in the Copa Sudamericana semifinal. The match will take place at the Serra Dourada stadium, in Goiânia, at 19:15 (Brasília time) – click here and follow it in Real Time. In the first leg of the quarterfinals, in Montevideo, Dragão won 1-0, with a goal by Luiz Fernando.

With the advantage built in Parque Central, Atlético-GO will enter the field and can draw to qualify. If they are defeated by any single difference in the score, the dispute goes to penalties. Over the weekend, Dragão beat Bragantino 2-1 at Antônio Accioly and ended seven rounds without winning in the Brasileirão.

> See complete table of Copa Sudamericana

With the defeat suffered at home, Nacional-URU will have to win by two or more goals difference to advance in normal time. The “Bolso”, as it is called, comes from a 3-0 victory over Rentistas last Friday, for the Uruguayan League. Luis Suárez came in at half-time and closed the scoring, scoring his first goal on his return to the club.

Streaming: Conmebol TV

O ge tracks everything in real time, starting at 6pm.

Atlético-GO – coach Jorginho

Jorginho confirmed that he will repeat the lineup of the first game. In this way, he spares starters like Dudu, Marlon Freitas and Wellington Rato. The only change in relation to the 11 that started in Montevideo will be in the goal, as Ronaldo was injured during the match in Parque Central and gave way to Renan, the new owner of shirt 1.

likely lineup: Renan; Hayner, Wanderson, Klaus and Arthur Henrique; Edson Fernando, Gabriel Baralhas and Jorginho; Léo Pereira, Churin and Luiz Fernando

2 of 2 Probable Dragon’s starting lineup — Photo: ge Probable starting lineup of the Dragon — Photo: ge

who is out : Edson, with thigh muscle injury; Willian Maranhão, Rhaldney and Kelvin are not registered in the Sudamericana; Ronaldo injured his shoulder and will no longer play in 2022

: Edson, with thigh muscle injury; Willian Maranhão, Rhaldney and Kelvin are not registered in the Sudamericana; Ronaldo injured his shoulder and will no longer play in 2022 hanging: Hayner and Churin

National – coach: Pablo Repetto

Nacional listed 26 players and, with no shortages, will have maximum strength in Goiânia. Suárez lives the expectation of being a starter for the first time on his return. Against Rentistas, he scored a goal, but also missed a penalty.

The likely “Pocket” lineup for the game is: Rochet; José Luis Rodriguez, Marichal, Coelho and Cándido; Diego Rodríguez, Carballo, Zabala and Fagundez; Trezza and Suarez (Gigliotti).