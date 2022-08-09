Attacks that seek to destabilize ‘democratic board’ offend the Constitution, says Fachin | Elections 2022

The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Minister Edson Fachin, said this Monday (8) that attacks on electoral institutions for the “destabilization of the democratic board” offend the Constitution.

The speech was addressed to a group of Bolsonarist lawyers who asked for a meeting with the minister to deal with the electoral process.

President Jair Bolsonaro has attacked TSE ministers and cast doubt on the outcome of the October presidential elections.

“The attack on electoral institutions as a pretext for the distribution of cholera and for the destabilization of the democratic board directly offends numerous constitutional precepts. It will, therefore, remain repulsed, in accordance with legality, by the Judiciary, whether in the role of clarification to society, or in the judicial exercise, tending to implement the normative scheme of accountability”, said Fachin.

According to the minister, the Electoral Justice will act to prevent the dissemination of false information about fraud in the elections jeopardizing the choice of the population in the October vote. Fachin highlighted the negative impact that “fake news” has on institutions and society.

“It must be pointed out that incendiary rhetoric based on disinformation violates the law and produces extremely harmful social effects, sowing conflict, putting institutions and people on a collision course, and attracting the prospect of violence at various levels.”

The president of the TSE reaffirmed the Court’s commitment to ensuring respect for the voter’s wishes: “The Electoral Court, in this scenario, will act firmly, to prevent false claims of fraud from compromising the peace and security of people and jeopardizing the effectiveness of popular choice”.

