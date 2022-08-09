AUXÍLIO BRASIL: Installment of R$ 600 is paid this Tuesday (08/09); see the Auxílio Brasil 2022 Calendar and find out when you receive

the payments of Aid Brazil with the amount of R$600 officially start this Tuesday (09/08). According to the Federal Government, this month there are news in terms of both the amount and the calendar.

First, the big change in the Brazil aid from August it is worth. Previously with an installment of R$400, now the benefit has been increased by R$200, that is, it will be transferred to BRL 600.

In addition, the benefit has undergone significant changes to the schedule. Traditionally, the program starts paying around the 20th of each month. However, this month the benefit will start to be paid from the 9th.

Check here the new benefit amount and the Brazil Aid Calendar 2022.

VALUE OF BRAZIL AID

As informed, Auxílio Brasil changed its value, from R$400 to R$600. This change remains in effect until December of this year.

As of January 2023, the minimum installment of Auxílio Brasil will return to R$400. To receive the benefit, the user must meet the following criteria:

The citizen must be in the Single Registry of Social Programs of the Federal Government;

Furthermore, it will be necessary to be in a situation of poverty or extreme poverty. For families in poverty, it is necessary that they present, in their composition, pregnant women, nursing mothers (breastfeeding mothers), children, adolescents or young people between 0 and 21 years old.

2022 BRAZIL AID CALENDAR

the calendar of August Brazil Assistance was anticipated. Check the new payment dates and find out when the minimum installment of BRL 600:

NIS ending in 1 – Received on August 9;

NIS ending in 2 – Receives August 10th;

NIS ending in 3 – Receives August 11;

NIS ending on 4 – Received on August 12;

NIS ending on 5 – Received on August 15;

NIS ended on 6 – Receives on August 16;

NIS ending on 7 – Receives on August 17;

NIS ending on 8 – Receives on August 18;

NIS ended on 9 – Receives on August 19;

NIS ending in 0 – Received on August 22nd.

The benefit is paid according to the final digit of the NIS (Social Identification Number).

Official TELEPHONE of AUXÍLIO BRASIL

Currently, beneficiaries can consult the right to Auxílio Brasil and the amount that will be paid by Caixa’s call center, by calling 111.

It is worth remembering that citizens can also consult Auxílio Brasil through the Caixa Tem app.

by apps