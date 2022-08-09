Auxílio Brasil: installment of R$ 600 starts to be paid this Tuesday; see calendar | Economy

With the anticipation of the Auxílio Brasil payment schedule in August, this Tuesday (9th) the release of funds for beneficiaries with the Social Identification Number (NIS) ending 1. The other groups will receive payments until the Day 22 (see calendar below).

The dates of the Auxílio Brasil installments referring to the other remaining months of the year (September, October, November and December) were not affected.

Also starting this Tuesday (9), the gas allowance payment in the amount of R$ 110 to 5.6 million families (see the calendar here) and the truck driver assistance with two installments for the months of July and August (read more here).

A total of 20.2 million beneficiaries in a condition of social vulnerability will receive a minimum of R$ 600 this month referring to Auxílio Brasil.

The total investment for the payment of Auxílio Brasil in August 2022 is over R$ R$ 12.1 billion. The average value is R$ 607.88. In addition to the main benefit, there are complementary benefits paid according to the profiles of the families, such as the School Sports Aid, the Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship and the Rural Productive Inclusion Aid.

Aid Brazil is intended to families in extreme poverty. Families in poverty can also receive, as long as they have, among their members, pregnant women or people under the age of 21.

Families in extreme poverty are those with a monthly per capita family income of up to R$105, and those in poverty have a monthly per capita family income between R$105.01 and R$210.

If you already had Bolsa Família: Auxílio Brasil will be paid automatically

If you are on CadÚnico, but did not receive Bolsa Família: go to the reserve list

If you are not on CadÚnico: you must look for a Cras for registration, with no guarantee of receiving

The beneficiary can call the phone 121 from the Ministry of Citizenship, to find out if you are entitled to Auxílio Brasil and the amount to be paid.

It is also possible to obtain information about the benefit at Caixa's Call Center, at phone 111 .