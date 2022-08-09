Auxílio Brasil Payroll Loan already has an expected release date

The consigned loan from Brazil aid is getting closer and closer to being released to program beneficiaries. After the sanction of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, much information was no longer disclosed by the government, leaving the beneficiaries apprehensive when the modality came into force.

However, new information was granted and, according to the updates, the forecast for the completion of the procedures and release of the payroll loan from the Brazil aid is until the last week of this month.

The payroll loan, which may be contracted by Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries, will have the benefit itself as a guarantee. Therefore, whoever hires him will have the benefit automatically discounted.

Auxílio Brasil payroll loan is going through the last adjustments

Some factors make it impossible for the modality to be released before the end of this month. Currently, discussions such as possible loan interest rates still need to be adjusted. According to behind-the-scenes information, fees can be up to 3 times higher than other credit proposals.

Another apparent reason that is under discussion is the relation of values ​​made available to be contracted by the beneficiaries. O Brazil aid had its value increased by R$200 recently, from R$400 to R$600, which will make banks calculate the consignable margin at the current value.

However, so far it is known that the benefit will return to its original value (R$ 400) in 2023, which may be unfeasible for those who contract the credit, given that they will not be able to guarantee the basics for the day. the day.

According to information from the president of the BradescoOctavio de Lazari Junior, the institution should not operate the loan for the beneficiaries of the Brazil aid. “As it has a very high interest rate, as it is an operation in which people will have the aid for a defined period, we understand that it is better not to operate in the portfolio, as we are talking about the vulnerable”, he said.

Aid Brazil of R$ 600 will be released this Tuesday (09)

O Brazil aid in the amount of R$ 600 will start this Tuesday (09). About 2 million Brazilians were included in the payroll of the social transfer program.

The benefit will be deposited to a total of 20.2 million families, who are in poverty or extreme poverty.

Who can receive the Auxílio Brasil of R$600?

To benefit from the social program, the citizen must be enrolled in the CadUnique (Cadastro Único) and get your personal data updated in the system. In addition, it is necessary to fit into the following situations:

Poverty – Those who have a monthly per capita family income between R$ 105.01 and R$ 210.

extreme poverty – Those who have a monthly per capita family income of R$ 105.

According to the first approvals of the benefit, there are two ways to be automatically accepted into the social program:

He was already a Bolsa Família beneficiary: In cases like this, Auxílio Brasil is paid automatically;

He was enrolled in CadÚnico, but was not benefited by Bolsa Família: In this case, the citizen goes to the waiting list.

Also, it is worth remembering that in order to receive Auxílio Brasil, it is necessary for the family to have at least one of the following members:

Children;

pregnant women;

lactating women;

Teenagers;

Young people between 0 and 21 years old.