Backstage of Vital’s future pumps at Corinthians and Fiel is taken by surprise: “Will play in…”

After a 1-1 draw against Avaí, last Saturday (6), away from home, in a match valid for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship, Corinthians continues without a win and begins to see direct rivals, such as Fluminense, Athletico Paranaense and Flamengo, get closer in the leaderboard. Currently with 39 points, Timão also saw the leader, Palmeiras, distance themselves after the victory and reach 45.

In addition to the team’s ups and downs on the field recently, including the complicated situation in both the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, which have two defeats by 2-0 in the first leg of the quarterfinals, to Atlético-GO and Flamengo, respectively, the backstage of the Parque São Jorge club has also been busy. Especially when it comes to transfers.

In addition to the arrivals, the departures that have taken place and can still take place at CT Joaquim Grava have divided the crowd. After Luan, on loan to Santos, who is close to leaving the club is midfielder Mateus Vital. Recently returning from loan from Greece, he will have his contract terminated with Corinthians, but he will keep 50% of his economic rights, according to journalist Samir Carvalho.

Also according to the journalist, Vital will play for Real Valladolid, from Spain, in a definitive negotiation, that is, Corinthians will not receive any financial compensation. With the departure of the midfielder, who had a contract at the club until the end of 2023, the alvinegro hopes to save R$ 8 million. According to Transfermarkt, the player’s market value is €2.5 million.