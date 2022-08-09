Band ‘Vitor & Roque’ invades AE and caoa do Atltico: ‘T in shock?’

photo: reproduction In this Monday’s program (8), participants of Alterosa Esporte mock the defeat of Atltico

O Alterosa Sport This Monday (8) was full of jokes by Hugo and Otvio di Toledo, representatives of Cruzeiro and Amrica on the program, respectively. The commentators made fun of Fael Lima, the athlete from the bench, for the defeat of Galo to Athletico-PR, by 3-2, this Sunday (7), at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 21st round of Serie A do Brasileiro.

To the sound of Massacration’s “Metal is the Law”, Hugo and Toledo entered the broadcast dressed as metalheads. With guitars in hand, the two nicknamed the duo ‘Vitor & Roque’.

“What’s the name of our band? ‘Vitor’ and ‘Roque’. Destroyers of Atleticano. Since the time when it was in Cruzeiro and America. Yes, metal. Are you in shock? We’re together”, Hugo and Toledo completed.

With the defeat, Atltico remained in seventh place in Serie A, with 32 points – 13 less than the leader Palmeiras. Despite the bad moment of the team, Fael Lima, in a provocative tone, mocked the situation of rival Cruzeiro, who still competes in Serie B do Brasileiro.

“I’m looking at the championship table here. Did it come back (to Serie A)?. I went to the next round and nothing. For the next round, nothing. You have to celebrate Vitor Roque’s goal, because when his players faced, they didn’t fix anything. Edu didn’t fix anything”, said Fael.