Bank profitability recovers in 2021 and profit hits record, says Central Bank | Economy

The profitability of financial institutions recovered last year, after a reduction in profits recorded in 2020 with the Covid-19 pandemic, and the positive balance of banks reached a record in 2021.

The information was released by the Central Bank this Tuesday (9) through the Financial Stability Report for the first half of the year.

According to the BC, the so-called return on equity of the national banking system reached 15.1% in December last year, against 11.5% at the end of 2020 (when it fell due to the effects of the pandemic).

By the middle of last year, bank profitability had already returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Return on equity In % Source: Central Bank

The increase in bank profitability was registered in a year of growth in bank loans and a hike in the basic interest rate by the Central Bank, in an attempt to contain inflationary pressures. The Selic rate advanced from 2% per year in January 2021 to 9.25% per year at the end of last year.

The average bank interest of individuals and companies, in turn, recorded the highest increase in 6 years in 2021, reaching 33.9% per year. This rate does not consider the housing and rural sectors and the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES).

According to the BC report, the net profit of banks totaled R$ 132 billion and hit a new record last year. The Central Bank’s historical series for this indicator starts in 1994.

BANKS’ NET INCOME in BRL billion Source: CENTRAL BANK

According to the Central Bank, the growth in interest rates and the reduction in expenses with provisions (resources that are set aside to cover possible losses), in addition to efficiency gains, explain the improvement in results.

“The system’s profitability should remain resilient, but profits tend to grow at a slower pace. The scenario for 2022 is for weaker economic activity, lower credit growth, normalization of delinquencies at higher funding and operating costs”, rated BC.

The Central Bank also assessed that its analyzes indicate that “there is no relevant risk to financial stability” in Brazil.

“Capital stress tests demonstrate that the banking system is prepared to face all simulated macroeconomic shocks. The national financial system maintains adequate provisions for the level of expected credit losses, and comfortable capitalization and liquidity”, he added.

This performance, according to the BC, is in line with the recovery of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which, in the last quarter of 2021, was above the pre-pandemic level.

“The banking system remains solid and able to sustain the regular functioning of the economy”, added the institution.