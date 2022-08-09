Bank profitability should evolve moderately after rapid recovery in 2021, says BC

Yadunandan Singh 5 mins ago Business Comments Off on Bank profitability should evolve moderately after rapid recovery in 2021, says BC 0 Views

Bank profitability should evolve moderately after rapid recovery in 2021, says BC

View of the Central Bank building in Brasilia




by Bernardo Caram

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Central Bank said on Tuesday that the profitability of banks in Brazil should evolve moderately in the coming periods after a rapid recovery in 2021.

In its Financial Stability Report, which takes into account data from the second half of last year, the BC reported that its analyzes indicate that there is no relevant risk to the country’s financial stability.

“Capital stress tests demonstrate that the banking system is prepared to face all simulated macroeconomic shocks,” he said, adding that the financial system maintains adequate provisions, in addition to comfortable capitalization and liquidity.

According to the report, the 2021 results of financial institutions were driven by interest margin growth, reduced provision expenses and efficiency gains. The return on equity of these companies has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The BC said that the credit margin was pressured by higher interest rates, but should benefit from concessions to higher interest rates and more profitable credit.

The document pointed out that after a period of retreat, banks’ expenses with net provisions stabilized at the pre-pandemic level and should not favor increased profitability.

In another factor, the BC said that service revenues from these institutions should grow less in 2022 because the improvement in economic activity should be weaker in the year.

According to the analysis, the dynamics of companies in the country shows an improving economic and financial situation, bank credit growing above the pre-pandemic pace and falling risk materialization.

The monetary authority stressed that the high fiscal risk and the ongoing monetary tightening process continue to impact current financial conditions and, consequently, current and future economic activity.

The document showed that market confidence in financial stability remains high, although it has receded slightly.

“Financial institutions expressed concern about fiscal risk and domestic inflation, less confidence in the recovery of economic activity and a drop in willingness to take risks,” he said.

tagreuters.com2022binary_LYNXMPEI780LY-BASEIMAGE



About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Learn how to unlock Caixa Tem by WhatsApp!

Learn how to unlock your Caixa Tem account in a quick and simple way, by …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved