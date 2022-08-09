Banking coups soar in Brazil and should generate losses of R$ 2.5 billion this year | Economy



Losses from bank scams in Brazil should be at least R$ 2.5 billion in 2022 – Reproduction

The volume of scams in the national financial system should reach the mark of R$ 2.5 billion this year. And the estimate is that a considerable part of this amount – about R$ 1.8 billion, or more than 70% – has to do with Pix, the instant payments system of the Central Bank (BC) that went into operation in 2020 and which quickly became popular. The banks’ estimate for the end of 2022, obtained by the Estadão agency, takes into account the data until June – a period in which frauds already totaled BRL 1.7 billion, of which BRL 900 million through Pix. Financial system sources claim that this number, however, may be underestimated, as not all scams are reported to banks by customers. Officially, there is no consolidated number, but with the increase in the digitization of operations during the pandemic, fraud is estimated to have tripled in two years. A survey carried out by Serasa Experian showed that, in May 2021, a total of 331,200 Brazilians were victims of some type of fraud, with more than 176,000 occurrences (53.3%) being carried out from bank accounts. or credit cards – two months earlier, in March, that number was 79,900. The study analyzes numbers related to crimes such as misuse of identity and opening of accounts and issuance of cards without authorization. The anti-fraud arm of the Boa Vista credit monitoring service, Konduto also identified the seriousness of the problem: from January to April this year alone, there were about 9 million attempts at commercial fraud related to the cloning of credit cards and theft of personal data. In April alone, there were 2 million occurrences, an increase of 117% in relation to the same month of the previous year. In addition to data theft by hackers, another type of crime that has grown in the country is fraud classified as “social engineering”, which consists of the psychological manipulation of the user so that he provides confidential information, such as card and account passwords. A recent survey by the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) pointed to a 165% increase in this type of scam since the beginning of the pandemic. This year, 1 in 3 Brazilians suffered a coup attempt of this type, according to the association. Financial fraud is a global problem that appears to be comparatively more serious in Brazil. In a February 2022 study, IBM revealed that 31% of Brazilians claimed to have suffered some type of credit card-related scam in the previous year. In Germany, for example, this figure was 7% and, in the US, 18%. “Brazil is a hostile market and it has a public security problem”, says Fabiana Saenz, a security specialist at Zetta, the association that represents fintechs – startups in the financial sector – in Brazil. “When we present Brazilian cases in international cybersecurity forums, foreigners are quite impressed with the way criminals here work,” says José Luis Santana, cybersecurity leader at C6 Bank. Strategy to fight scams