Bárbara Evans is revolted by criticism of her daughter’s upbringing: “I do what I want”

Bárbara Evans revolts and counters followers who gave their opinion on the way she raises little Ayla

This Monday (8), the actress Barbara Evans emerged in revolt on social media to counter the criticism they have received for the way they create the small ayla.

Recently, the blonde was detonated for leaving her four-month-old daughter in front of screens – according to her, the girl likes to watch the cartoon Pintadinha chicken.

“The daughter is mine. I had her nine months in my belly. I suffered to have her, I really wanted to have her. So if I leave it on the television, on the cell phone, on the iPad, if I leave it upside down, if I sit it down, if I put it on the floor, if I roll it over, if I sleep on it, it doesn’t matter.“, she began.

And continued: “The daughter is mine, I will do what I want with her, Brazil. She watches Galinha Pintadinha wonderfully. I love that chicken. Don’t you have that ‘Viva a Mariana’? Long live Mariana, because thanks to her we have a little peace“.

Then, the former A Fazenda also explained why the heiress’ nannies did not wear uniforms. “Nobody has anything to do with it, but come on. They have uniforms, but I give freedom. If they want to use it, bring it on the trip, they can. If they don’t want to, they choose to wear their own clothes, they can also“, he added.

It is worth remembering that the small ayla is the result of your relationship with Gustavo Theodoro.

PRINCESS!

The beauty Barbara Evans left fans delighted by sharing a very rare click of her daughter, the very cute ayla clark. It’s just that the two went to say thank you.

All dressed up like a princess, she went to church next to her mom and posed stylishly.

Don’t miss anything about celebrities: follow Contigo! on Instagram.