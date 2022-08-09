Batgirl | Kevin Smith criticizes cancellation

After Kevin Feige (and the fans of A.D generally) comment on the sudden cancellation of batgirlit’s time to Kevin Smithfilmmaker behind the clerk and Masters of the Universe, to comment on the matter. In a video posted on his channel, the director said that the Warner Bros. Discovery not to release the feature Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi “got it very bad” and that the film should reach the public “even if it was absolute shit – and i guarantee it wasn’t” – watch above.

“the directors [de Batgirl] did two episodes of Ms. Marvel and the series was amazing as fuck”, recalled Smith, further saying that Falla and El Arbi “had more money to make batgirl than they had in Ms. Marvel”.

The director even compared the film with the series of arrowversesaying that, unlike the productions of CW, batgirl had a budget of $90 million, which would go against claims that the film was canceled because of “look like a cheap production”. “I love the CW shows, but they had their budget constraints (…) batgirl looked a little better than arrowwhy can’t we watch?”

Smith further questioned the fact that Flashstarring Ezra Miller, follow through on the studio’s plans despite the various accusations against the actor. “I gave a shit how bad the movie from batgirl yeah, nobody there is complicated or has something in their personal lives that marketing needs to work around [para esconder]. With Flashwe all know the problem: The Flash is a Reverse Flash in real life”.

Directed by El Arbi and Fallah (Ms. Marvel), the production had a script by Christina Hodson (Birds of prey) and would be released in the catalog of HBO Max before cancellation. Understand this story better.

