Bauru confirms first case of monkeypox

The City Hall of Bauru (SP), through the Municipal Health Department, reported this Monday (8) the confirmation of the first case of monkeypox, also known as monkeypox, in the city.

The patient began to show symptoms on July 15, with the positive result for the case being sent this Monday by the Instituto Adolfo Lutz.

The patient is a 36-year-old man who sought the public health network, did not need hospitalization and has already completed the period of isolation.

The man is immunosuppressed and has not traveled outside the municipality recently. Therefore, the case was classified as autochthonous (local infection). Contacts close to this first case have already been monitored.

THE Monkeypox declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO) last month.

The prefecture says it follows all protocols recommended by the WHO, Ministry of Health and the Secretary of State for Health for the verification of suspected cases, treatment of confirmed cases and prevention of transmission of monkeypox.

Symptoms and transmission

The symptoms of monkeypox are fever, body ache, tiredness, headache, loss of physical strength, back pain and abnormal size of lymph nodes. After a few days, the person develops lesions throughout the body. The infected person has symptoms, on average, six to 13 days after contracting the virus.

Human-to-human transmission occurs primarily through contact with respiratory secretions, skin lesions from infected people, or contaminated objects.

Transmission can occur through secretions on objects, fabrics, clothing, bedding or towels, and surfaces that have been used by the patient.

Despite being a disease that requires very close and prolonged contact for person-to-person transmission, and rapid spread is not characteristic, it is a virus with epidemic potential.

Despite the virus being called monkeypox, the current outbreak in several countries does not involve monkeys in transmission to humans.

All transmissions identified so far by health agencies around the world have been attributed to contamination by person-to-person transmission.

As monkeypox is mainly transmitted through secretions, the recommendation is to avoid close contact with people who have symptoms, such as kissing, hugging or sexual intercourse. Contact with the lesions that form on the skin should also be avoided.

Objects for personal use should not be shared, such as plates, cutlery, glasses, towels, bedding, among others.