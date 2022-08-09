Bauru records the first case of monkeypox

1

reproduction Skin rashes are believed to be the main sign of the disease.

The Municipal Health Department, through the Department of Public Health (DSC), informs that it received, this Monday (8), the notification of the first case of monkeypox, also known as monkeypox, in Bauru. This is the first record in the entire region. The patient is a 36-year-old man, who sought the public health network, did not need hospitalization and has already completed the isolation period.

He started showing symptoms on July 15, with the positive result for the case being sent this Monday by the Adolfo Lutz Institute to the Health Department. The resident who became ill is immunosuppressed and has not traveled outside the municipality recently. Therefore, the case was classified as autochthonous (transmission within the city itself). Contacts close to this first case have already been monitored.

Monkeypox was declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO) last month. The Municipality of Bauru reported that it is following all the protocols recommended by the body, Ministry of Health and Secretary of State for Health for the verification of suspected cases, treatment of suspected or confirmed patients and prevention of disease transmission.

SYMPTOMS

Symptoms of monkeypox are fever, body ache, tiredness, headache, loss of physical strength, back pain and abnormal size of lymph nodes, known as the tongue, in the neck, armpit or near the genitals.

After a few days, the person develops lesions throughout the body. Those infected have symptoms, on average, 6 to 13 days after contracting the virus.

STREAMING

Human-to-human transmission occurs mainly through contact with respiratory secretions, skin lesions from infected people or contaminated objects, such as fabrics, clothing, bedding or towels, as well as surfaces that have been used by the patient or by droplets of saliva released. when talking, kissing, coughing, sneezing.

Despite being a disease that requires very close and prolonged contact for person-to-person transmission, and rapid spread is not characteristic, it is a virus with epidemic potential. “But, for now, in Brazil, the risk of an epidemic is not discussed, nor a pandemic of this disease. What we have is a worldwide outbreak”, evaluates the director of the DSC, Ezequiel Santos.

PREVENTION

As monkeypox is mainly transmitted through secretions, the recommendation is to avoid close contact, such as kissing, hugging or sexual intercourse, with people who have symptoms. Contact with the lesions that form on the skin should also be avoided. Objects for personal use should not be shared, such as plates, cutlery, glasses, towels, bedding, among others.

“And, as the disease can also be transmitted through the respiratory tract, the use of a face protection mask is recommended”, adds the director. It is also essential to take the vaccine against the disease, when it begins to be made available to the population, which should occur later this year.

Santos points out, however, that the WHO advised against mass immunization at this time, and the doses available in the world should be intended for priority groups, such as health professionals. In Brazil, according to information from the Ministry of Health, routine vaccination for smallpox was suspended in 1973, after the disease was eradicated from the country.