Bauru records the first case of smallpox in monkeys

1

reproduction Skin rashes are believed to be the main sign of the disease.

The Municipal Health Department, through the Department of Public Health (DSC), informs that it received this Monday (8) confirmation of the first case of monkeypox, also known as monkeypox, in Bauru. The patient is a 36-year-old man, who sought the public health network, did not need hospitalization and has already completed the isolation period.

He started showing symptoms on July 15, with the positive result for the case being sent this Monday by the Adolfo Lutz Institute to the Health Department. The resident who became ill is immunosuppressed and has not traveled outside the municipality recently. Therefore, the case was classified as autochthonous. Contacts close to this first case have already been monitored.

Monkeypox was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO) last month. The Bauru Prefecture reported that it follows all the protocols recommended by the WHO, Ministry of Health and State Department of Health for the verification of suspected cases, treatment of suspected or confirmed patients and prevention of disease transmission.

SYMPTOMS

The symptoms of monkeypox are fever, body ache, tiredness, headache, loss of physical strength, back pain and abnormal size of lymph nodes. After a few days, the person develops lesions throughout the body. Those infected have symptoms, on average, 6 to 13 days after contracting the virus.

STREAMING

Human-to-human transmission occurs mainly through contact with respiratory secretions, skin lesions of infected people or contaminated objects, such as fabrics, clothing, bedding or towels, as well as surfaces that have been used by the patient or by droplets of saliva released. when talking, kissing, coughing, sneezing. Despite being a disease that requires very close and prolonged contact for person-to-person transmission, and rapid spread is not characteristic, it is a virus with epidemic potential.

Although the virus receives the name of smallpox from monkeys, the current outbreak in several countries does not have the participation of these animals in the transmission to humans. All infections identified so far by health agencies around the world have been attributed to person-to-person contamination. It is important to emphasize that the monkeys are not the “villains”, but victims, like humans, and should not suffer any retaliation, such as aggression, death, scaring or any type of mistreatment by the population.

PREVENTION

As monkeypox is mainly transmitted through secretions, the recommendation is to avoid close contact, such as kissing, hugging or sexual intercourse, with people who have symptoms. Contact with the lesions that form on the skin should also be avoided. Objects for personal use should not be shared, such as plates, cutlery, glasses, towels, bedding, among others.