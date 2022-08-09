BBAS3 or BBSE3? Know the best time to exchange Banco do Brasil for BB Seguridade (and vice versa) – Money Times

The quarterly results released by the BB Security (BBSE3) on Monday morning (8) are well received by the market.

The shares advanced 3.44% around 2:25 pm, fueling the year-to-date performance, which is already advancing 48%.

The parent’s roles Bank of Brazil (BAAS3) are not far behind. Despite a lower appreciation, the state-owned company still accumulates gains of 41% in 2022.

In moments like this, doubts about which stock offers the most opportunity can arise in the market. Between the two names, which one to choose? And, more importantly: is it possible to know the best time to switch roles?

according to Itaú BBAthe relative performance between Banco do Brasil and its insurer can be largely explained by changes in Brazil risk.

Country risk relationship

In a report published at the end of July, analysts Pedro Leduc, William Barranjard and Mateus Raffaelli explain that, in periods of increased risk in the country, the shares of both companies fall, but Banco do Brasil falls more than BB Seguridade. In the reverse scenario, of risk reduction, Banco do Brasil clearly comes out ahead, they complete.

According to Leduc, Barranjard and Raffaelli, some factors explain this dynamic.

One of them is the cost of equity. BBA recalls that Banco do Brasil’s thesis is longer than that of BB Seguridade. Therefore, a higher country risk should decrease the fair value of Banco do Brasil to a lesser extent than for BB Seguridade.

“Every movement of +100 basis points in the cost of equity changes the fair value of Banco do Brasil by -5% and BB Seguridade by -9%”, he highlights.

Country risk also influences both roles because it reflects investors’ perception of the Brazilian fiscal scenario, adds the BBA.

“In previous policy cycles, especially when space for fiscal expansion was more limited, state banks were used as expansionist tools in Brazil. The strategy did not end well for its profitability and balance sheets”, comment the analysts.

The BBA says that, although the governance of Banco do Brasil is stronger today, the history of the past “remains alive”, especially now, on the eve of the elections.

“This memory may be leading markets to think that the worse the fiscal scenario, the more likely it is that government-controlled banks will be used as fuel for government-led growth. credit“, say Leduc, Barranjard and Raffaelli.

Analysts point out that increasing credit would bring more premiums to BB Seguridade in the short term, but without the credit risk.

BBA has a constructive vision for the two companies, although it sees greater upside potential for Banco do Brasil at current levels.

