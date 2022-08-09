Belgian sent photo of injuries and reported aggressions by German consul to brother: ‘Hell here with Uwe’ | Rio de Janeiro

In messages and photos sent to his brother, Belgian Walter Henri Maximilien Biot reported that he was being attacked by his husband, German consul Uwe Herbert Hahn. Walter was found dead on Friday night (5th) in the apartment where she lived with her husband in Ipanema, in the South Zone of Rio. According to the Civil Police, Uwe is the main suspect in the death.

According to the testimony of a friend of Walter’s, he spoke with the victim’s brother, who lives in Belgium, after the death. He told the Civil Police that he was surprised because the family member did not know about his brother’s death.

The Belgian’s brother then showed the print of a Whatsapp conversation in which Walter reported having been assaulted by Uwe on July 17th. The consul’s husband also revealed his interest in telling the police about the attacks in Brazil.

“I’ll call you another day. It’s hell here with Uwe,” read the message sent by Walter.

“Don’t worry… Have courage…”, replied the brother.

“I’m going to the police,” said the Belgian, sending a photo of a chin wound.

Uwe remains in prison in Rio de Janeiro. On Sunday (7), the Justice denied the request for habeas corpus.

The g1 sought out the German Consulate in Rio de Janeiro, which stated that it will not comment on the case.

In the same statement, Walter’s friend said that the couple talked about separation daily.

According to the witness, a 57-year-old Spaniard, Walter was ashamed of the neighbors because of the constant fights in the property and that, on several times, objects were thrown at each other.

Walter’s friend said that he even noticed a broken door and window in the apartment, and the Belgian claimed that Uwe had broken it during a fight.

The witness pointed out that he never witnessed any aggression. Walter and Uwe had been together for 23 years.

According to the Belgian’s friend, Walter had many friends in the vicinity of the apartment, but Uwe did not keep in touch with anyone. He said that, recently, Walter has been seen less by friends in the area.

The man also stated that the disappearance caused apprehension and, therefore, he went to the building where his friend lived and asked the neighbors about him, who replied that they had not seen him. After that, he asked the doorman to call him, who answered and said he was not well, appearing to have used alcohol.

From then on, Walter would have become more and more reclusive and only kept in touch by messages, refusing to answer calls. On Tuesday (2) of last week, the witness sent a message asking why he didn’t answer the calls, and received as a response that he was depressed because of Uwe.

The two no longer kept in touch and he learned of the death from the news.

The witness reported a series of humiliations and aggressions that the victim had been suffering from her husband in testimony.

An employee of a beach shack in the same neighborhood on the Rio coast, he revealed that the man suspected of murder was betting on impunity, because of the position he occupied.

“Uwe is an extremely arrogant person and he often heard the consul yell: ‘I am a diplomat and nothing can happen to me’,” the witness told the police.

An article from the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations is cited both in the arrest warrant and in the court decision that ordered the consul to remain in the custody of the Brazilian authorities.

According to the arrest warrant, signed by delegate Camila Lourenço, of the 14th DP (Leblon), even if it is taken into account that the consul would have the right to immunity provided for by the convention, article 41 of the document highlights that the exception is crimes serious crimes committed in the territory where they operate.

The witness said that he moved to Brazil in October 2019 and soon became close to Walter. The two became good friends, they used to walk together in the Lagoa, although Uwe didn’t like it very much.

“Uwe treated Walter’s friends with contempt. That, by not working, Walter was constantly belittled by Uwe. And that he was responsible for all the household chores for the couple,” the man said.

In the testimony, the witness states that the diplomat used drugs, especially cocaine and crystal, in addition to alcohol and that Walter also used drugs, but sporadically.

The Spaniard also said that the two were separated for months. “Walter had a great rich friend in Belgium. As he could no longer tolerate the humiliations, he decided to separate; the belgian friend paid for his entire move to belgium. After three months, Walter returned to Brazil and resumed the marriage.”

About a year ago, his Belgian friend died, leaving an inheritance of €600,000 to Walter, who had already received €400 and was missing €200,000.

“From then on, the fights escalated, because Uwe could no longer diminish her husband. He also said that Walter started to have his own money, carrying out his tasks on his own, which ’caused Uwe extremely irritated'”, she explains.

The witness added that Walter began to leave alone, which made his companion even more infuriated.

‘There is no doubt about the authorship’, says delegate

Delegate says Belgian’s cause of death was head trauma

Deputy Camila Lourenço, responsible for the investigation, said this Monday that the police have no doubt about the existence of the crime.

“We have no doubt about the existence of the crime. We want to know what motivated it, what was the background, behind the scenes, how was the couple’s mood, what was the couple’s relationship. These circumstances will be important, not for definition authorship, which is already defined, but for the incidence of circumstances that will qualify the crime and in the criminal prosecution that will interfere with the sentence”, he said.

Also according to the delegate, the victim had numerous injuries and even an air conditioning hose would have been used in the aggressions.

“It was a succession of beatings. One of the injuries is compatible with human bruising in the rib region and another resulting from a blunt action with a cylindrical object. We seized an air-conditioning hose that may have been used to carry out the aggressions. a baton was seized. He was beaten,” he said.

During the investigation of the property, investigators found blood stains in several rooms of the property. According to the delegate, the consul’s explanation to the family was that her husband had a heart attack.