‘Beyond Illusion’: Isadora shows evidence of the theft of Joaquim to Eugênio and Violeta | come around

“If you still have the money”, Margô will say.
Meanwhile, Úrsula and Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) will burn the old copies. Davi (Rafael Vitti), in possession of a new copy of the documents, will leave the farm’s dispensation and hide with Isadora in the studio. The couple will be able to reach the place without being seen and will celebrate the small victory.
“At least, thanks to these photocopies, I’ll get rid of my marriage to Joaquim”, says Isadora.
The next day, at the weaving facility, Violeta (Malu Galli) will tell Eugênio (Marcello Novaes) that she suspects that Joaquim and Úrsula may have stolen the weaving facility. He will be bothered by the accusations and complain about the lack of evidence. At this same moment, Isadora will arrive at the office with the new copies of the documents.
“Unfortunately it’s not slander, Eugenio. Joaquim was really robbing the factory, in collusion with Úrsula. Here are the proofs”, Isadora will show.
09 Aug
Tuesday
Úrsula assures Joaquim that she will take care of Iolanda. Heloísa reveals to Violeta everything she knows about Joaquim’s frauds. Margô sees Isadora and realizes that Yolanda has fallen into a trap. Ursula runs over Yolanda. Silvana kisses Bento, and Letícia catches them both. Bento is saddened by losing Leticia’s love and Lorenzo’s friendship. Iolanda wakes up in the hospital and tells Margô that she has other copies against Joaquim. Santa and Geraldo declare their passion for each other. Emilia asks Cipriano for forgiveness. Violeta reveals to Eugênio that Joaquim stole the factory and Isadora presents the evidence.
