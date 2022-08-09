‘Beyond Illusion’: Úrsula runs over Iolanda and steals documents against Joaquim | come around

“News, cherie. The concierge came to say that Isadora called to reschedule the meeting place. In another square, at least…”, warns Margô (Marisa Orth).
Iolanda receives a fake message in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
But it will be a false message! As soon as Iolanda leaves for the new meeting point, Margô will see Isadora in the original square, as agreed. But then it will be too late! As she walks through the streets in a hurry, Iolanda will be run over by Úrsula. With the rival on the ground, the villain will get out of the car and take her bag and the envelope with the documents.
“I warned you not to play with me, minx”, Úrsula will gloat.
Iolanda with the documents that prove that Joaquim robbed the factory in ‘Além da Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
Luckily, Iolanda will be rescued and taken to the hospital. Úrsula, in turn, will tell what she did to Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita), who will reprimand her mother for her behavior.
“Ursula, you can’t solve things by killing people! How can you not see that?”, asks the young man.
Iolanda is run over by Úrsula in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
In the hospital, Iolanda will wake up injured, but conscious. Despite the theft, the young woman will say that the agreement with Isadora about the documents can still stand.
“I have another! Ah, Margo, it seems you don’t know me. Insurance died of old age and silly I have nothing! I had several copies of those papers made! Joaquim and Úrsula will regret having tried to kill me”, reveals Iolanda.
Hurt, Iolanda will continue with a plan in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Úrsula assures Joaquim that she will take care of Iolanda. Heloísa reveals to Violeta everything she knows about Joaquim’s frauds. Margô sees Isadora and realizes that Yolanda has fallen into a trap. Ursula runs over Yolanda. Silvana kisses Bento, and Letícia catches them both. Bento is saddened by losing Leticia’s love and Lorenzo’s friendship. Iolanda wakes up in the hospital and tells Margô that she has other copies against Joaquim. Santa and Geraldo declare their passion for each other. Emilia asks Cipriano for forgiveness. Violeta reveals to Eugênio that Joaquim stole the factory and Isadora presents the evidence.
