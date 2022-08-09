BH: fire in Cemig substation harms residents and commerce – Gerais

Fire at Cemig’s substation caused no injuries, as the building was inspected remotely. The cause of the incident is not yet known. (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press) A fire that hit Cemig’s substation, in the So Pedro neighborhood, in Belo Horizonte, did not cause any injuries, but harmed the routine of residents and commerce in the region.

In addition to interfering with traffic, which required BHTrans to coordinate traffic, since the roads in the Center-South region were without traffic lights, many businesses had to close their doors early due to lack of energy and to avoid inhaling the toxic smoke.

Although Bairro So Pedro is located in the southern region of Belo Horizonte, the Cemig substation, on site, divides it into two social sides. On one side of the neighborhood, to the left of the company’s building, in a poorer region, personal trainer Djalma Martins da Rocha, 59, who has a gym close to the substation, said that the fire caused fear in his students and that many canceled their morning and afternoon classes.

“I had two schedules with 6 students and I had to cancel it, because the ventilation inside is a little lacking, so the smoke got in the way. And I can’t close the gym today, even more so on Monday, when my students are most committed”, lamented the personal.

Housewife Margarida Nascimento, 68, who lives in the region, said she was washing clothes when the power went out and interrupted the process. Soon after, she saw the smoke coming out of the substation from the window of her house and stated that it was very black, and it was difficult to breathe and see the surroundings.

To the right of the substation, in the more affluent region, residents of large buildings were unable to rely on energy to run the elevators and had to climb long flights of stairs. A resident of an 11-story building, psychologist Lara Botelho said that, with the lack of electricity, it was difficult to deal with the manual logistics of gates and elevators in the building, as the electronic systems were not working.

In this same building, residents on the top floors were waiting on the ground floor, waiting for the power to come back on and they could go back to their apartments using the elevator.

Companies that provide services in the region also had to adapt to the problem caused by the fire. Andr Jamil, technical manager of a remote concierge company, said that the service was hampered by the lack of energy and the instability of the internet signal in the region. Unable to inspect the building’s ordinances remotely, the employees had to travel to the site to perform the function in person and manually.

However, residents said that only the lack of power and internet harmed them during the fire and that the smoke was not a problem, as the wind was carrying it to the other side of the neighborhood.

The captain of the First Battalion of the Fire Department, Fabrcio Dalfior, stated that there is still no information about the causes of the incident, but that the flames started in the underground region of one of the three floors that make up the substation and that, in a short time, spread to other parts of the building.

Dalfior also confirmed that, as the fire was contained, there is no risk of the fire spreading to the transformers and reaching residents. Despite this, the captain’s guidance is that people stay at home, away from the site, to mitigate the chances of inhaling large amounts of the smoke that is toxic and can harm health.

However, even with the guidance of the Fire Department, the surrounding schools maintained normal classes. An employee of one of the municipal schools in the neighborhood, who did not want to be identified, said that the smoke was reaching the students and that they were complaining.

In a note, Cemig’s press office stated that the priority now is to restore energy to the neighborhood and surrounding areas, and that it will then check the damage to the substation. Until then, the light had already returned in some points of the Cruzeiro, Mangabeiras, So Pedro and Santa Lcia neighborhoods.

PF suspends calls

Due to the fire at Cemig’s substation, the Federal Police Superintendence in Minas Gerais, which is located in Ponteio Lar Shopping, a region affected by the lack of electricity, suspended services until the energy is normalized.