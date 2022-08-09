Bilac and Alberto Pinto Coelho will coordinate Silveira’s campaign in MG – Politica

Alexandre Silveira (in plain shirt) has the support of deputies from Unio Brasil in the Senate race (photo: Press/Alexandre Silveira)

Federal deputy Bilac Pinto, from Unio Brasil, and former governor Alberto Pinto Coelho will coordinate the political part of senator Alexandre Silveira’s (PSD) reelection campaign. The announcement was made this Monday (8/8). Earlier, Unio Brasil announced that it will remain neutral during the first round of the Minas Gerais government dispute. At the same time, leaders of the acronym, such as Bilac, state president Marcelo Freitas and federal deputy Rodrigo de Castro, were sympathetic to their support for Silveira.

The terms of the Unio-Silveira alliance

Because of neutrality, Unio Brasil’s endorsement of Silveira will have to be informal. In early June, Rodrigo de Castro took mayors to Belo Horizonte for a meeting with Luciano Bivar, the party’s national president. During the meeting, speeches were made in support of the reelection of the PSD senator.

Bivar even reached an agreement to support Alexandre Kalil (PSD) in the dispute for the Minas Gerais government, which would allow the Union to be formally in the coalition that supports Silveira. At the time, one of the ideas to attract the party to the group was to offer one of the senator’s substitutes.

The negotiations, however, did not advance, and the path chosen by the Union was not to form any coalition. There were also conversations with Romeu Zema (Novo), Marcus Pestana (PSDB) and Carlos Viana (PL), who wanted to have Bilac Pinto as his deputy.

Senator leads with Lula’s support

At the end of July, a survey by the F5 Update Data Institute, released exclusively by the EM, pointed out that Silveira has 9.2% of voting intentions, compared to 12.7% for state deputy Cleitinho Azevedo, PSC pre-candidate.

When his name is associated with Lula and Kalil, however, the PSD parliamentarian takes the lead and gets 26.5%. The research is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the numbers MG-09704/2022 and BR-05714-2022