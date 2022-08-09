Bolsonaro attacks Lula and STF in election speech to bankers

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said today (8), in a speech to bankers, that he will not sign a “letter for democracy”, and made attacks on the main opponent in the October election, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). ).

The reelection candidate also rejected accusations that he had taken authoritarian positions since taking office in January 2019, and redirected criticism to the command of the Brazilian Judiciary, in particular the STF (Supreme Federal Court) and the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). ). He recalled the episode of the conviction of deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) — and that he was freed after being granted a presidential pardon.

In an alarmist and electoral tone, Bolsonaro mentioned the “Foro de São Paulo” (a conspiratorial term adopted by right-wing and far-right militancy) and said he considered the left to be responsible for the economic failure of neighboring countries. He also said that if Lula returns to power, Brazil could join a “train” headed by Cuba and Venezuela.

In a short time, we will be on a little train: Cuba, Venezuela, Argentina, Chile and Colombia

Jair Bolsonaro (PL)

The Chief Executive attended a lunch today at Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks), in São Paulo, together with ministers Paulo Guedes (Economy) and Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil). The agenda emerged that the entity that brings together the country’s large banks and financial institutions decided to adhere to a document “in defense of democratic values” organized by Fiesp (Federation of Industry of the State of São Paulo).

“Everyone from the ‘Foro de São Paulo’ has to be invited to sign the Charter for Democracy now… Let’s get Bolsonaro out of there. A democrat in corruption is better than an honest one in a strong regime. What is the strong regime? mine? Give me a word of mine against democracy? Did I have a deputy arrested?”

“When they sentenced a deputy to nine years in jail, I said, no, he’s going out, he’s going out tomorrow… And he did. Is it being macho? No. It’s not betraying my conscience. There was no lack of people on my side. .. Ah, you’re going to fight with another Power. I don’t want to fight with the Power, I can’t fight with my conscience.”

During his speech, Bolsonaro made the meeting a kind of electoral platform, displayed posters with reproductions of the news and launched several attacks against Lula and the left in Latin America.

The reelection candidate commented on the PT rival’s adherence to the document that has been called the “Letter for Democracy”.

“So much so that, according to the press, he has just signed the pro-democracy letter. Beautiful photograph, next to his young wife”, mocked the president of the Palácio do Planalto. He then cited statements by his opponent in favor of the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua and recalled his support for the governments of Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela.

Bolsonaro ended his speech at the event with a request: for bankers to “judge” the government according to its “actions”. “Sign a letter? I’m not going to sign a letter”, he amended.

The president asked the bankers if “they would rehire an employee who was arrested in the past” — in reference to Lula’s candidacy, who even served time due to convictions in Lava Jato, but the process was considered irregular in a later analysis by the STF.

According to opinion polls carried out so far, PT is seen as the favorite in the dispute and has a chance of winning in the first round.

What is fake news? Is there a lawyer here? Has! It is not typified. How can someone be judged for fake news? What country is this? Where is the dictatorship? In the Executive or in a few other Powers… What are you missing, some in Brazil? From the party of yesteryear, where everything was worth it?

Jair Bolsonaro

During the Febraban agenda, the reelection candidate also asked banks to offer payroll-deductible loans to beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil, an assistance program created by the government to transfer income to disadvantaged strata — and approved in an election year.

“Now, I make an appeal to you: the people from the BPC will enter [Benefício Prestação Continuada] on the payroll loan. That’s a guarantee, a payroll discount. If you can reduce it as much as possible… Because we are still going through, we are at the end of the turmoil so that we can all show that Brazil is no longer a country of the future, it is a country of the present. The numbers are there, fantastic numbers. Made by whom? For our government and for you too.”

The possibility of granting payroll-deductible loans to families enrolled in the government’s social program was created by a provisional measure approved by Congress and sanctioned last week. The law authorizes the amounts referring to the requested credit to be deducted from the monthly transfers of the benefit.

‘Letter to Brazil’

In the offensive against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Bolsonaro also recalled the letter that the then postulant to the Presidency of the Republic in 2002 released during an election campaign at the time. The document was intended to mitigate the resistance that more conservative sectors of society offered to the possibility of a left-wing candidate triumphing.

“I remember the ‘Letter to Brazil’, that first one by Lula… Everyone believed it, right, now he’s going… It even seems like everyone is young, right? When you’re young and you want to conquer your girlfriend, what comes to mind, he says, she believes… It’s the same thing here. That little letter back there opened the doors, put the deputy entrepreneur, as he now has one”, he said, referring to former toucan Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) .